Lawn And Garden Equipment Global Industry Report 2025-2030 Featuring Toro, John Deere, Stanley Black And Decker, Husqvarna, Honda, Robert Bosch, Kubota, Makita, And Emak
Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn and Garden Equipment Industry, Global, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Electrification and Automation are Driving Transformational Growth
The lawn and garden equipment segment of the off-highway equipment industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $29.63 billion in 2024. The analyst projects a compound annual growth rate of 22.1%, reaching $98.02 billion in revenue over the 2024 to 2030 period. Factors driving industry growth include demand for lawn care from both commercial and residential users, growth in golf areas, technological innovation in smart equipment and robotics, and sustainable lawn care practices.
The analyst forecasts that lawn and garden equipment unit sales will register a CAGR of 11.9% between 2024 and 2030. Equipment in operation will increase 5.2% over the same period. The market is highly competitive, with many manufacturers wanting a piece of the action.
Toro, John Deere, Stanley Black and Decker, Husqvarna, Honda, Robert Bosch, Kubota, Makita, and Emak Group are present across multiple markets and offer a range of products. There is increased demand for more sustainable and efficient equipment, with a focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency.
This is propelling innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies. Major innovations will likely be in electrification, battery and energy storage systems, robotics, and automation with autonomous equipment.
Transformation in the Lawn and Garden Equipment Industry
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lawn and Garden Equipment Industry
Growth Environment: Lawn and Garden Equipment Industry Ecosystem
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth, Global GDP Growth, North America GDP Growth, Europe GDP Growth, APAC GDP Growth, RoW Golf Courses, Global Golf Courses, North America Golf Courses, Europe Golf Courses, APAC Golf Courses, RoW Lawn Market, Global Lawn Market, North America Lawn Market, Europe Lawn Market, APAC (Major Cities) Competitive Environment Key Competitors Acquisitions and Partnerships
Growth Generator in Lawn and Garden Equipment
- Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Unit Sales Forecast Unit Sales Forecast by Location Unit Sales Forecast by Product Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain Unit Sales Forecast by User Segment EIO Forecast EIO Forecast by Location EIO Forecast by Product EIO Forecast by Powertrain EIO Forecast by User Segment
Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Location Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Powertrain Revenue Forecast by User Segment
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Market Share of Top OEMs
Revenue Share Analysis
Trend Analysis
- Top Trends Driving the Market
Growth Generator: Electrification
- Electric Equipment, Lawn and Garden Equipment Electric Equipment, Lawn Mowers Lawn Mower Electrification, Benefits John Deere: Electric Product Line Toro: Electric Product Line Stanley Black and Decker: Electric Product Line Extended Value Chain
Growth Generator: Alternative Powertrain
- Alternative Powertrain Mowers for Commercial Use Incentives and Regulations for Alternative Fuel Equipment Key Lawn Mower Models: Propane Key Lawn Mower Models: CNG/Biodiesel Extended Value Chain
Growth Generator: Robotic Mowers and Autonomous Equipment
- Robotic Lawn Mowers Robotic Lawn Mowers: Benefits Key Robotic Mower Models in the Market Extended Value Chain
Growth Opportunity Universe in the Lawn and Garden Equipment Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Electrification and Powertrain Transition Growth Opportunity 2: Autonomous and Connected Equipment Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability, Water Stewardship, and New Use Cases
