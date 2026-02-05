6G Market Surges To $110.46 Billion By 2036 CAGR 46.0%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the 6G Market is projected to grow from USD 11.40 billion in 2030 to USD 110.46 billion by 2036, at a CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 151 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 194 Pages and in-depth TOC on "6G Market - Global Forecast to 2036"

6G Market Share & Growth:



Market Size Available for Years: 2030–2036

2030 Market Size: USD 11.40 billion

2036 Projected Market Size: USD 110.46 billion CAGR (2030–2036): 46.0%

6G Market Analysis & Forecast:



Based on usage scenarios, the FeMBB segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on communication infrastructure, the fixed segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @

The global push toward 6G has progressed beyond research papers to pilot trials, standard roadmaps, and strategic investments. Regions differ in pace, focus areas, and institutional support, but common themes are emerging: AI-native networks, higher spectrum bands (mmWave, upper 6 GHz, terahertz), ultra-low latency, integrated sensing/communication, and sustainability. 6G is not expected to see mass commercial deployments until the late 2020s or early 2030s, but what is happening now in R&D, regulation, and early pilots will shape which countries lead and how global standards and supply chains will evolve.

Despite strong momentum, 6G faces several restraints and challenges that could slow adoption. The biggest hurdle is spectrum availability, especially in the upper 6 GHz and terahertz ranges, where regulatory clarity and global harmonization are still lacking. High infrastructure and R&D costs pose another barrier, as 6G will require entirely new hardware, ultra-dense networks, and energy-efficient systems, which may strain operators' CAPEX. Technical challenges include managing signal propagation limits at higher frequencies, ensuring ultra-low latency and reliability, and integrating AI securely across the network. There are also standardization and fragmentation risks, as regions and vendors compete to push their approaches into global frameworks. Finally, cybersecurity, data privacy, and sustainability concerns remain critical, since 6G will underpin mission-critical applications and industrial ecosystems that demand trust, resilience, and green efficiency.

Request Sample Pages @

Based on usage scenarios, the FeMBB segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

In 6G, the Further-enhanced Mobile Broadband (FeMBB) segment extends the capabilities of 5G's eMBB by delivering ultra-high data rates-reaching into the terabit-per-second range-with improved reliability and coverage. It is designed to support immersive experiences like holographic communication, AR/VR/XR, and the metaverse, which require seamless, high-bandwidth connectivity.

In industrial settings, FeMBB enables real-time digital twins, where factories, energy plants, or smart cities can be monitored and optimized through constant high-resolution data flows. It also supports ultra-clear remote collaboration, allowing engineers, doctors, or designers to interact in 3D environments with minimal latency. FeMBB further underpins autonomous vehicles, drones, and smart transportation, which demand massive bandwidth for sensor fusion and HD video streaming. Overall, FeMBB is the backbone of 6G's vision to provide truly immersive, data-intensive, and mission-critical applications at scale.

Based on communication infrastructure, the fixed segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Fixed communication infrastructure will play a foundational role in 6G, as ultra-high data rates and low-latency services depend on robust backhaul and core networks. While 6G will deliver wireless innovations like terahertz connectivity and integrated sensing, these require fiber-optic and fixed backbone systems to transport massive data volumes with minimal delay. Dense 6G deployments-such as small cells, intelligent surfaces, and edge nodes-will rely on fixed infrastructure for seamless interconnection and synchronization.

In industrial use cases, fixed networks ensure stable, high-capacity links for digital twins, cloud robotics, and real-time analytics, where even slight instability can disrupt operations. They also provide the resilience and redundancy needed for mission-critical applications in healthcare, transportation, and public safety. Ultimately, fixed communication serves as the invisible backbone of 6G, enabling wireless access to achieve its full potential in terms of speed, reliability, and global reach.

Inquire Before Buying:

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

In the Asia Pacific region, 6G development is accelerating across several fronts. South Korea, via SK Telecom, is building an“AI infrastructure superhighway” with hyperscale AI data centers, GPU-as-a-Service, and edge AI, aiming for strong regional leadership in both infrastructure and standards.

In collaboration with Nokia, NTT, and DOCOMO, SKT is working on a proof-of-concept AI-native air interface (“AI-AI”) to enhance energy efficiency and optimize spectrum usage. India has launched multiple initiatives: the Bharat 6G Alliance, 100+ 5G labs under the TTDF scheme for capacity building, and research projects in advanced wireless technologies like reconfigurable intelligent surfaces and cell-free communications. Governments like Japan have allocated substantial funding of approximately USD 450 million towards terahertz research and infrastructure for 6G. Across these countries, trends include stronger public-private partnerships, early prototype and testbed deployments, focus on spectrum planning and standardization, and integrating AI deeply into both the network core and air interface.

Companies in 6G Market:

Companies in 6G Market are AT&T (US), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Orange (France), Jio (India), Bharti Airtel (India), Vodafone Group (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Verizon (US), China Mobile (China), Telefonica (Spain), China Unicom (China), Rakuten Mobile (Japan) KT Corporation (South Korea), Singtel (Singapore), KDDI Corporation (Japan), and e& (UAE).

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: