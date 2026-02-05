EIB Invests €24 Million In TWAICE To Accelerate The Energy Transition With Predictive Battery Analytics



EIB venture financing to scale up TWAICE's predictive battery analytics for Europe's energy transition.

Enabling safer, more profitable battery storage and electric mobility across Europe. Investment supports TWAICE's global expansion and accelerates data-driven battery operations for a cleaner, more resilient energy system.



MUNICH, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE, the analytics platform built for real-world battery energy storage operations at scale, has secured €24 million in financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB), provided as a long-term venture debt loan, backed by the InvestEU programme.

The financing will accelerate TWAICE's growth as electrification drives rapid expansion across both battery energy storage systems (BESS) and electric vehicle (EV) markets, increasing demand for predictive analytics and advanced battery expertise.

Predictive analytics enables battery developers to anticipate degradation, optimize performance, and extend lifetime, which is crucial for reliable, safe and cost-effective electric storage solutions. By learning from vast real-time and historical data, it accelerates innovation in cell design, control software, and resource use, helping bring better batteries to market faster and at lower total cost of ownership.

“This long-term financing from the European Investment Bank helps us accelerate the growth we're already seeing in our business,” said Dr. Stephan Rohr, Co-CEO of TWAICE.“As storage operators scale their fleets, they need operations that scale with them. Built on deep battery expertise, we help teams improve performance and profitability while reducing manual effort.”

“Batteries sit at the heart of Europe's clean energy future – powering electric mobility, stabilising grids with renewable energy and making our energy systems more resilient. By backing TWAICE, we are not only reinforcing Europe's technological leadership in advanced battery analytics, we are also supporting innovation that enables smarter, more efficient use of clean energy across the economy. This investment is part of the EIB's wider commitment to accelerate breakthrough technologies that drive decarbonisation, strengthen energy independence and help scale high-performing battery solutions in Europe and worldwide,” said European Investment Bank Vice President Nicola Beer.

As the share of power generation from solar and wind grows, the demand for BESS is accelerating. That scale creates a new operational challenge: teams must run more assets with the same resources, while protecting safety, availability, and returns. TWAICE helps operators meet that challenge with operations-grade analytics that support real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and workflow automation. These challenges are shared widely across the industry: according to the results of TWAICE's new BESS Pros Survey, 45% of operators experience unexpected on-site issues at least monthly.

In parallel to its energy analytics platform, TWAICE's Battery Experts business works closely with leading battery companies and electric vehicle manufacturers to embed battery insights into commercial products, from cell-level analysis through in-life performance.

The EIB financing will support TWAICE in accelerating product development and expanding customer deployments globally, as operators increasingly look to move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, data-driven operations. TWAICE's BESS business nearly tripled in 2025, reflecting rising demand for operational solutions that let operators scale fleets safely and efficiently.

For BESS operators, the impact shows up in day-to-day performance and workload. Across customer deployments, TWAICE has helped deliver an average +5% improvement in recoverable energy and reduce analyst time per asset by 80–90% through automated reporting and workflows.

About EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the bank of the European Union and its specialist for long-term financing. Its shareholders are the EU Member States.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the EIB Group and specializes in venture capital, growth financing and guarantees to strengthen the European innovation and SME ecosystem.

In 2025, the EIB Group signed new financing totalling 100 billion euros for more than 870 high-impact projects in eight key priority areas that support the EU's policy objectives: climate action and environmental protection, digitalization and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

About InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps to crowd in private investment for the European Union's strategic priorities such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings all EU financial instruments previously available for supporting investments within the European Union together under one roof, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible.

The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is deployed through implementing partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.

About TWAICE

TWAICE is the analytics platform built for real-world battery energy storage (BESS) operations at scale. Built on deep battery expertise, we help grid-scale operators move beyond reactive troubleshooting toward proactive, data-driven operations that improve safety, reliability, and profitability across their BESS fleets. The same expertise powers our Battery Experts business unit to support leading battery companies and EV OEMs in optimizing cell and pack performance, reducing degradation, and improving field reliability.

Founded in 2018, TWAICE supports leading battery companies worldwide with the tools and insights needed to accelerate the shift toward a cleaner, more resilient energy system.

Media contacts

EIB:

Richard Willis

...

tel.: +352 43 79 82155 / Mobile: +352 621 55 57 58

Website: - Press Office: ...

TWAICE:

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for TWAICE

...

+1 (978) 539-7157