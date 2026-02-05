How AI Search Is Changing PR Content - And What You Should Do Next

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How To Master Your PR Content Mix for AI Search

AI search is changing how brands are discovered, understood and trusted. Press releases still matter - but on their own, they're no longer enough.

To show up consistently in AI-generated answers, public relations teams need to create a connected mix of content that works together and reinforces the same story – this includes press releases, corporate newsrooms, FAQs, thought leadership and earned media.

On February 12th, join Notified and Ragan for a live discussion on how to build an always-on PR content ecosystem that supports AI visibility without adding extra work.

You'll learn:



Why press releases serve as the anchor in an AI-ready PR content mix

Which owned and earned content formats most influence AI visibility and citations

How to align PR content so answer engines see clear, consistent signals How to apply the SOAR Content FrameworkTM to improve authority and earn citations in AI search











WHEN: Thursday, February 12, 2026, from 1:00pm-2:00pm ET

WHO:

Noah Greenberg - CEO, Stacker

Noah Greenberg is CEO of Stacker, a two-time Inc. 5000 award winner and a fast-growing media technology company rethinking how brands and publishers connect. Under his leadership, Stacker has built a new model for earned reach by integrating brands' high-quality editorial content with a vetted network of trusted news publishers across the U.S. More than 3,000 news outlets rely on Stacker to enhance their coverage, while leading brands, nonprofits and institutions use the platform to amplify research and insights at scale. Before founding Stacker, Greenberg led publisher partnerships at Graphiq, a semantic technology company later acquired by Amazon. He was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 Media list in 2018 and holds a degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.



Michael J. Lamp - Advisor, Ragan's Center for AI Strategy and Chief Digital & Social Officer, HUNTER

After joining HUNTER in 2008, Michael specialized in traditional PR before establishing the Social & Digital Media Group in 2011 which he grew into a team of 25. As HUNTER's Chief Digital & Social Officer, Michael now oversees the entire Digital Group, providing ongoing counsel and acting as the lead architect of client digital strategies. Michael excels at elevating PR programs with social campaigns that earn consumer attention across every conceivable channel. He's led digital campaigns for some of the world's most recognizable brands, including TABASCO, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Kraft and countless others. In 2018, Michael was named to PRSA New York's 15-Under-35 List, an annual industry award that recognizes emerging talent in the Greater New York area.

Lisa Davis (Moderator) - Vice President of Marketing, Notified

Lisa Davis is Vice President of Marketing at Notified, where she leads growth marketing initiatives across the company's public relations and investor relations portfolios. With more than 20 years of experience in B2B communications, she specializes in programs that drive revenue, customer retention and brand awareness. Lisa is recognized for building and leading high-performing teams and delivering measurable value through demand generation, digital campaigns and thought leadership. She loves a good basketball stat, all things Disney, and great copywriting.

WHY:

AI search and answer engines are reshaping how brands get found, trusted and cited online. This session will help PR teams understand how different content types work together in AI discovery - and how to publish more strategically so your brand shows up clearly, accurately and consistently.



About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



Media Contact

Caroline Smith - ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.