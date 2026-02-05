Hospital HVAC Systems Market Projected To Grow From USD 11.03 Billion In 2024 To USD 22.19 Billion By 2034, With A CAGR Of 7.24%
Ottawa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hospital HVAC systems market size
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @
Key Takeaways
- Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the hospital HVAC systems market in 2024. North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years. By product, the cooling segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. By product, the heating segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By end-user, the intensive care unit (ICU) segment led the market in 2024. By end-user, the airborne infection isolation rooms segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.
What are Hospital HVAC Systems?
A hospital HVAC system is a specialized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system designed to control temperature, humidity, air quality, and airflow in healthcare facilities, ensuring infection control, patient comfort, and compliance with strict healthcare safety and regulatory standards. The hospital HVAC systems market is growing due to increasing focus on infection control, indoor air quality, and patient safety in healthcare facilities. Rising hospital construction and renovation activities, stricter healthcare regulations, growing demand for energy-efficient systems, and the need to maintain controlled environments in operation threaters, ICUs, and isolation rooms are further driving market growth.
What are the Key Drivers in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?
Major drivers of the market include the growing emphasis on infection prevention and indoor air quality, rising construction of new hospitals and healthcare facilities, and stringent regulatory standards for air filtration and ventilation. Increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions, along with the need for precise temperature and humidity control in critical care areas, is further accelerating market growth.You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
What are the Ongoing Trends in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?
- In February 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy introduced revised energy efficiency standards for residential and commercial air conditioners and heat pumps to lower energy usage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In January 2024, Carrier Global Corporation unveiled a new range of energy-efficient air conditioning solutions, including the AquaEdge 19DV centrifugal chiller, at the AHR Expo.
What is the Emerging Challenge in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?
An emerging challenge in the market is balancing advanced infection control requirements with energy efficiency. Hospitals must maintain strict air quality, pressure control, and filtration standards while managing rising energy costs, systems complexity, and the need for frequent maintenance and regulatory compliance.
Regional Analysis
What Made North America Dominant in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market in 2024?
North America dominated the market in 2024 due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strict infection control and air quality regulations, and high adoption of energy-efficient HVAC technologies. Ongoing hospital renovation projects, strong investments in healthcare facilities, and increasing focus on patient safety, indoor air quality, and sustainability further supported the region's market leadership.
How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2024?
Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the hospital HVAC systems market in 2024 due to rapid healthcare infrastructure development, rising hospital construction, and growing investments in modern medical facilities. Increasing awareness of infection control, improving healthcare standards, supportive government initiatives, and rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC solutions in densely populated countries further accelerated market growth across the region.Become a valued research partner with us -
Segmental Insights
By Product Analysis
How did the Cooling Segment Dominate the Hospital HVAC Systems Market in 2024?
The cooling segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its critical role in maintaining temperature control, air quality, and patient comfort in hospitals. Cooling systems are essential for operating rooms, ICUs, and diagnostic areas to prevent overheating and support infection control, especially in regions with warm climates and high hospital occupancy rates.
The heating segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for precise temperature control in cold and temperate regions. Hospitals increasingly require reliable heating systems to maintain patient comfort, prevent equipment damage, and meet regulatory standards, while energy-efficient and sustainable heating technologies are gaining adoption across new and renovated healthcare facilities.
By End-User Analysis
Why the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Segment Dominated the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?
The intensive care unit (ICU) segment dominates the market due to the critical need for precise temperature, humidity, and air pressure control to support vulnerable patients. ICUs require advanced ventilation, high-efficiency filtration, and continuous air monitoring to prevent infections, maintain sterile conditions, and ensure patient safety, driving higher HVAC system investment compared to other hospital areas.
The airborne infections isolation rooms segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing focus on infection prevention and control. Rising incidence of airborne diseases, stricter hospital safety regulations, and lessons learned from global pandemics are driving demand for advanced HVAC systems with negative pressure control, high-efficiency filtration, and continuous air quality monitoring.Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:
What are the Recent Developments in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?
- In February 2025, Daikin Australia introduced the EWYE-CZ air-to-water inverter heat pump featuring the eco-friendly R454C refrigerant. Designed for quiet operation and compact installation, the system is well-suited for hospitals, especially in noise-sensitive areas and space-limited urban medical facilities. In September 2024, Trane revealed plans to shift its commercial HVAC portfolio to low-GWP refrigerants in line with new U.S. EPA rules effective January 1, 2025. The company is also introducing factory-installed leak detection for systems with higher refrigerant volumes, improving safety, efficiency, and sustainability across product lines such as rooftop units and modular chillers.
Hospital HVAC Systems Market Key Players List
- LG Electronics Lennox International Inc. Carrier Corporation Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Electrolux AB Corporation United Technologies Corporation Haier Inc. Havells India Ltd. Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning Emerson Electric Co. Rheem Manufacturing Company Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
The global hospital services market
The global hospital outsourcing market
The global hospital electronic health records market
The global propofol injection market
The global disposable hospital supplies market
The automated pharmacy compounding systems market
The healthcare digital twin market
The global smart insulin pens market
The global healthcare consumables market
The global RTLS in healthcare market
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Heating Ventilation Cooling
By End Use
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Operating Rooms Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms Protective Environment Rooms Compounding Pharmacies Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway
- Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait
Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.Access the Dashboard:
About UsTowards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738
North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44
APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04Web:
Our Trusted Data PartnersPrecedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest
Also Read:/insights/pharmaceutical-excipients-market-sizing /insights/orphan-drug-market-sizing /insights/infant-formula-market-sizing /insights/laboratory-information-management-systems-market-sizing /insights/computer-vision-in-healthcare-market-sizing /insights/dermal-fillers-market-sizing /insights/skincare-market-sizing /insights/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market-sizing /insights/sleep-apnea-devices-market-sizing /insights/drugs-market-sizing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment