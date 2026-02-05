Hospital HVAC Systems Market Projected To Grow From USD 11.03 Billion In 2024 To USD 22.19 Billion By 2034, With A CAGR Of 7.24%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global hospital HVAC systems market size was valued at USD 11.83 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 22.19 billion by 2034, rising at a 7.24% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the hospital HVAC systems market in 2024.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By product, the cooling segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By product, the heating segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the intensive care unit (ICU) segment led the market in 2024. By end-user, the airborne infection isolation rooms segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

What are Hospital HVAC Systems?

A hospital HVAC system is a specialized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system designed to control temperature, humidity, air quality, and airflow in healthcare facilities, ensuring infection control, patient comfort, and compliance with strict healthcare safety and regulatory standards. The hospital HVAC systems market is growing due to increasing focus on infection control, indoor air quality, and patient safety in healthcare facilities. Rising hospital construction and renovation activities, stricter healthcare regulations, growing demand for energy-efficient systems, and the need to maintain controlled environments in operation threaters, ICUs, and isolation rooms are further driving market growth.

What are the Key Drivers in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?

Major drivers of the market include the growing emphasis on infection prevention and indoor air quality, rising construction of new hospitals and healthcare facilities, and stringent regulatory standards for air filtration and ventilation. Increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions, along with the need for precise temperature and humidity control in critical care areas, is further accelerating market growth.

In February 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy introduced revised energy efficiency standards for residential and commercial air conditioners and heat pumps to lower energy usage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In January 2024, Carrier Global Corporation unveiled a new range of energy-efficient air conditioning solutions, including the AquaEdge 19DV centrifugal chiller, at the AHR Expo.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?

An emerging challenge in the market is balancing advanced infection control requirements with energy efficiency. Hospitals must maintain strict air quality, pressure control, and filtration standards while managing rising energy costs, systems complexity, and the need for frequent maintenance and regulatory compliance.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Hospital HVAC Systems Market in 2024?

North America dominated the market in 2024 due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strict infection control and air quality regulations, and high adoption of energy-efficient HVAC technologies. Ongoing hospital renovation projects, strong investments in healthcare facilities, and increasing focus on patient safety, indoor air quality, and sustainability further supported the region's market leadership.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the hospital HVAC systems market in 2024 due to rapid healthcare infrastructure development, rising hospital construction, and growing investments in modern medical facilities. Increasing awareness of infection control, improving healthcare standards, supportive government initiatives, and rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC solutions in densely populated countries further accelerated market growth across the region.

Segmental Insights

By Product Analysis

How did the Cooling Segment Dominate the Hospital HVAC Systems Market in 2024?

The cooling segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its critical role in maintaining temperature control, air quality, and patient comfort in hospitals. Cooling systems are essential for operating rooms, ICUs, and diagnostic areas to prevent overheating and support infection control, especially in regions with warm climates and high hospital occupancy rates.

The heating segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for precise temperature control in cold and temperate regions. Hospitals increasingly require reliable heating systems to maintain patient comfort, prevent equipment damage, and meet regulatory standards, while energy-efficient and sustainable heating technologies are gaining adoption across new and renovated healthcare facilities.

By End-User Analysis

Why the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Segment Dominated the Hospital HVAC Systems Market?

The intensive care unit (ICU) segment dominates the market due to the critical need for precise temperature, humidity, and air pressure control to support vulnerable patients. ICUs require advanced ventilation, high-efficiency filtration, and continuous air monitoring to prevent infections, maintain sterile conditions, and ensure patient safety, driving higher HVAC system investment compared to other hospital areas.

The airborne infections isolation rooms segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing focus on infection prevention and control. Rising incidence of airborne diseases, stricter hospital safety regulations, and lessons learned from global pandemics are driving demand for advanced HVAC systems with negative pressure control, high-efficiency filtration, and continuous air quality monitoring.

In February 2025, Daikin Australia introduced the EWYE-CZ air-to-water inverter heat pump featuring the eco-friendly R454C refrigerant. Designed for quiet operation and compact installation, the system is well-suited for hospitals, especially in noise-sensitive areas and space-limited urban medical facilities. In September 2024, Trane revealed plans to shift its commercial HVAC portfolio to low-GWP refrigerants in line with new U.S. EPA rules effective January 1, 2025. The company is also introducing factory-installed leak detection for systems with higher refrigerant volumes, improving safety, efficiency, and sustainability across product lines such as rooftop units and modular chillers.

LG Electronics

Lennox International Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Electrolux AB Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Haier Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning

Emerson Electric Co.

Rheem Manufacturing Company Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product



Heating

Ventilation Cooling



By End Use



Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Operating Rooms

Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms

Protective Environment Rooms

Compounding Pharmacies Others

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Kuwait

