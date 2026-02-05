Sally Hansen Unveils Its Sweetest Partnership Yet With Dominique Ansel And Celebrity Nail Artists In A Super Charged Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A sweet super charged drop blending pink nail culture, celeb artist-created nail looks, sweet-crafted treats, and at-home creativity.

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sally Hansen, the OG nail category innovator, today announces a sweet collaboration with Dominique Ansel. Designed to tap into the growing obsession with pink, self-treat culture, and the rise of small joys, particularly among Gen Z, this limited-edition drop blends nail artistry, beauty innovation, and dessert-inspired indulgence into one craveable at-home experience.

WHERE TREAT CULTURE MEETS NAIL CULTURE

This super charged partnership brings together the best of beauty, nail artistry and indulgence to create something exceptionally sweet, inspired by Sally Hansen's latest collection. For this drop, Sally Hansen teams up with Dominique Ansel Bakery, the iconic dessert destination, and celebrity nail artists Mei Kawajiri and Kim Truong known for their show stopping designs, to bring that inspiration to life. The accompanying mailer iterations celebrate beauty as an emotional pick-me-up and transforms everyday manicures into a moment of joy, while bringing Sally Hansen super fans and beauty enthusiasts along the way for a VIP-style unboxing.

From glazed donut nails to pastry-inspired finishes, sweet treats have long shaped nail trends. Chef Dominique Ansel, inspired by nail art and texture, crafted two cookies to complement the two mailer iterations: the Blush Crush Linzer Cookie and the Berry Best Effort Linzer Cookie. The Blush Crush Linzer Cookie is filled with creamy strawberry white chocolate ganache and finished with a Blush Crush–hued glaze for a glossy pink look. The Berry Best Effort Linzer Cookie features homemade raspberry jam, topped with a Berry Best Effort–hued glaze and a dusting of edible shimmer for a subtle blue sheen that mirrors the polish's reflective finish.

“I've always been fascinated with nail art as a source of inspiration for artistry and design. The techniques and tools used in creating beautifully intricate nail designs are very similar to baking techniques, whether it's stenciling chocolate, glazing pastries, or airbrushing cakes,” says Chef Dominique Ansel.“I was excited to develop a pastry inspired by Sally Hansen's newest innovation, and created a duo of linzer cookies complete with tiny cut-out droplets and hand-piped glaze that mimics the polishes' pink hues.”

THE NAIL LOOKS

This collaboration spotlights two exclusive, artist-designed nail looks created by super talented celebrity nail artists:



Love Wave designed by Mei Kawajiri (@NailsbyMei ) Jam Drip Heart designed by Kim Truong (@KimKimNails )

Each nail look features a sweet, yet super charged curated selection of Sally Hansen Miracle GelTM shades such as Blush Crush, Work Hard Play Pink, Tough Love, and Berry Best Effort finished with Miracle GelTM SuperVolume Top Coat. Inspired by tasty treats, each mailer includes curated nail looks with a step-by-step guide to recreate at home.

“I draw inspiration from everything when I think about creating my next nail set, especially food! Culinary art is similar to nail art in that there are very specific techniques to create a final masterpiece. This cookie from Dominique Ansel is made with two layers of French sablé biscuit, and layering is an important method in creating dynamic nail art,” said Mei Kawajiri, Celebrity Nail Artist.“This nail design layers several shades of Sally Hansen Miracle Gel pinks and utilizes one of my favorite layering approaches to bring this ombré effect to life!”

“Inspired by the jam dripping from the Sally Hansen x Dominique Ansel custom pastry, my Jam Drip Heart nail design starts with a rich Berry Best Effort base and an off-center Blush Crush heart that looks like it's melting into the nail,” said Kim Truong, Celebrity Nail Artist.“I finished the look with the Miracle Gel Super Volume Builder Top Coat to give it that glossy, jam-like shine. It's playful, a little unexpected, and imperfect in the best way.”

WHAT'S INSIDE: SUPER CHARGED ESSENTIALS

This box features two sweet versions, and consumers can choose the iteration they prefer, with each showcasing a distinct nail look created exclusively for this release. Each box includes:



A cross-category mix of Sally Hansen products spanning Color, Care, and Press-Ons. Select shades featuring the newly renovated super charged Miracle Gel formula delivering up to 16 days of wear with top coat reapplication on day 7.

A pro-designed nail look, complete with step-by-step instructions to recreate the look at home. A redemption code to receive a custom pink-inspired pastry created by Chef Dominique Ansel, available for a limited time at DominiqueAnselOnline/collections/sally-hansen-cookies.*



HOW IT WORKS

Consumers can visit starting Thursday, February 5, at 12:00 p.m. ET to claim their mailer box. Only a limited number of boxes will be available, so grab yours fast before they're gone. See full giveaway rules here.

*Quantities are limited, and treats are available while supplies last. Additional redemption details will be outlined on the microsite.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is a Global beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. The groundbreaking Hard As Nails product, patented in 1957, marked the beginning of Sally Hansen's legacy. Through the decades, Sally Hansen has become synonymous with cutting-edge beauty solutions and creativity without limits, pushing the boundaries of innovation year after year. Today, Sally Hansen is committed to creating hardworking beauty products and making salon-quality results available to everyone at-home. With a rich heritage of innovation and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand's mission is to make self-care a state-of-mind and empower individuals with the confidence to express their unique beauty. Learn more at or Instagram.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

