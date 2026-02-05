Corcentric Expands Its Procurement Ecosystem With Unite's European Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, today announced a new partnership with, a European procurement platform connecting buyers and suppliers for fair and sustainable business. Through this collaboration, Corcentric customers will gain integrated access to Unite's vetted European suppliers, enabling a more connected, efficient, and transparent buying experience directly within Corcentric's procurement ecosystem.

The partnership brings together Corcentric's robust Source-to-Pay capabilities with Unite's compliant, catalogue-based procurement infrastructure, empowering organizations to simplify supplier management, consolidate purchasing, and improve overall spend control. Customers will be able to search, compare, and purchase from Unite's network while maintaining their existing Corcentric workflows, approval chains, and compliance rules.

With immediate operational benefits, organizations can expect enhanced catalog diversity, access to localized suppliers across Europe, and improved data visibility that strengthens budget oversight and enables smarter decision-making.

In addition to improved sourcing flexibility, the partnership supports broader sustainability and localization initiatives. Unite's platform highlights responsible suppliers and regional partners, making it easier for procurement teams to align day-to-day purchasing with strategic ESG goals.

“Our partnership with Unite marks an exciting step forward in our mission to connect businesses with the tools and suppliers they need to operate more efficiently,” said Xavier Pierre-Bez, Vice President, Business & Operations – EMEA at Corcentric.“By integrating Unite's powerful B2B marketplace and procurement services, we're giving our customers more choice, more transparency, and a more seamless procurement experience.”

“Unite and Corcentric share a commitment to simplifying procurement for modern organizations,” said Peter Stenov, VP Strategic Accounts & Partnerships.“Together, we're making it easier for companies to discover trusted suppliers, streamline purchasing, and build more resilient, sustainable supply chains.”

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of procurement, payments, and accounts receivable solutions. Corcentric's suite of technology-enabled services helps organizations reduce costs, optimize working capital, and improve cash flow, empowering finance and procurement teams to operate with greater agility, efficiency, and control. For more information, visit Corcentric.

About Unite

Unite (formerly Mercateo) connects the economy for sustainable business. The trusted e-procurement platform with its integrated marketplace enables effortless sourcing and purchasing for private and public sector organisations.

Bringing buyers and suppliers together for mutual benefit, Unite has established a solid foundation of fair competition and trustworthy partnerships. The platform's scalable infrastructure supports connections, business stability and a robust supply chain.

Unite revolutionises procurement for the private and the public sector by adding and sharing value for markets and communities. In 2022, Unite became the first platform business accredited with the Fair Tax Mark, representing the global standard for responsible tax practices. The company is also certified with the Gold EcoVadis label for its commitment to sustainability.

Unite was founded as Mercateo in 2000 and is headquartered in Leipzig, Germany. It operates in 12 European countries, with over 700 employees working both in-office and remotely. For more information, visit

