Staffbase Accelerates Americas Growth, Establishes Mexico City Hub To Serve LATAM Enterprises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-native employee experience platform expands to meet surging demand from enterprises managing complex, distributed frontline workforces across Latin America

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase, the first AI-native employee experience platform, today announced the expansion of its Americas footprint with a new office in Mexico City. The move strengthens Staffbase's ability to support enterprise customers across Mexico, Central and South America and follows a period of significant double-digit growth across the Americas.

Serving more than 1,500 global enterprise customers, Staffbase is expanding into LATAM as organizations across the region face the challenge of reaching and empowering increasingly distributed workforces, particularly frontline and deskless employees who make up the majority of workers but often remain disconnected from critical information and tools.

Mexico City will serve as a regional hub as Staffbase deepens its investment in LATAM, where global and regional organizations are managing increasingly complex, distributed workforces. The expansion reinforces Staffbase's product-market fit with large enterprises and signals continued momentum as organizations prioritize operational efficiency and technology adoption across regions.

“Following a year of immense growth in the Americas, expanding our presence into LATAM is a natural next step for Staffbase,” said David Maffei, SVP and General Manager, Americas at Staffbase.“Mexico City strengthens our ability to support enterprises with large, distributed workforces across the Americas as organizations rethink how they reach their operational frontline and drive adoption of critical technologies. As demand accelerates, customers are looking for platforms that can scale globally while delivering real productivity gains for every employee, from corporate headquarters to manufacturing floors to retail locations. This investment ensures we continue to grow alongside them.”

The expansion addresses the specific operational challenges enterprises face in the region: enabling frontline workers to access information and complete tasks in the flow of work, supporting multilingual communications at scale, and driving actual technology adoption across diverse, mobile-restricted workforces. Staffbase goes beyond traditional employee communications, serving as an adoption engine that helps enterprises close the gap between strategy and daily execution. By combining mobile-first employee apps, purpose-built for productivity, not just communications, with AI capabilities designed for frontline workers, the platform delivers intelligence, not just information, ensuring employees can act on what matters most, regardless of their role or location.

In 2025, Staffbase strategically expanded its global footprint to support a rapidly expanding number of global enterprises with new operations spanning Japan, France, Italy, and Spain. The expansion in Mexico will support customer success, partnerships, and go-to-market efforts across LATAM, enabling faster deployments, deeper regional engagement, and more localized support for enterprise customers.

The office in Mexico City will be led by Gonzalo Rojo, Country Manager for Mexico and LATAM operations. Staffbase plans to continue investing in local talent and regional capabilities as part of its long-term growth strategy in the Americas.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the first AI-native Employee Experience Platform. It puts the power of AI in every employee's hands, especially those currently disconnected on the front lines. With Employee AI, Staffbase brings together communications, IT, and HR to reimagine how people and organizations work together.

More than 1500 enterprise customers, including Alaska Airlines, Amtrak, AP, Chevron, Intel, Rite Aid, Six Flags and Ticketmaster, use Staffbase to inspire their people and help them deliver their best work.

Staffbase connects companies with employees everywhere through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations and now through new agentic experiences such as personalized podcasts and a conversational assistant, all powered by a single platform with an end-to-end AI foundation.

Staffbase was named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions and is also recognized by G2 as a Leader for Employee Intranets. The company is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz.

