Fire Station Unveils Three Major Solo Exhibitions During Art Basel Qatar

Three international artists, Chung Seoyoung, Haroon Mirza and Ho Tzu Nyen, opened landmark solo exhibitions in Doha

Doha, Qatar: Fire Station announced the opening of three major solo exhibitions by internationally acclaimed artists Chung Seoyoung, Haroon Mirza, and Ho Tzu Nyen. The exhibitions will open on the same day Art Basel Qatar launches on February 5, 2026, and will remain on view beyond the fair dates, positioning Fire Station as a key cultural destination during this significant moment in Doha's international arts calendar.

Presented across the Garage Gallery, Gallery 3, Gallery 4, and the Tower in the Fire Station's courtyard, the exhibitions offer an immersive journey across sculpture, sound, moving image, performance, and outdoor installation. Timed to coincide with Art Basel Qatar, the exhibitions invite audiences to experience artistic practices from across Asia, and Europe.

“These three exhibitions reflect Fire Station's commitment to presenting artistic practices that challenge how we see, listen, and think,” said Wael Shawky, Artistic Director of Fire Station.“Bringing together artists whose work engages deeply with history, materiality, sound, and philosophy, they position Fire Station as a vital platform for experimentation and intellectual discourse during Art Basel Qatar.”

Chung Seoyoung, To Clean Up Once a Year, 2007,Cement, artificial plant, Collection of Gyeonggi Museum of Modern Art

Chung Seoyoung: Endless Facts marks the artist's first solo exhibition in the Middle East, bringing together pivotal works from across more than three decades of practice alongside a newly commissioned work produced especially for Fire Station. Through precise arrangements of everyday and industrial materials presented in the Garage Gallery, Chung explores the layered relationships between objects, collective memories, and lived experience. The exhibition runs until April 20, 2026.

Ho Tzu Nyen, Hotel Aporia, 2019, 6-channel video projections (4_3 format, colour, and 24-channel sound, 84 min 1 sec), automated fan, lights, transducers and show control system. Installation view at the Aichi Trien

In Gallery 4, Ho Tzu Nyen: Hotel Aporia presents a haunting multi-channel video installation that unfolds as a cinematic and philosophical meditation on history and ideology that zooms in on the ideological shadows of interwar Japan. Drawing on archival material and film history, the work constructs a shifting narrative populated by historical and cultural figures, blurring the boundaries between fact and fiction and leaving viewers suspended in a state of critical uncertainty. The exhibition runs until May 31, 2026.

Haroon Mirza, Mirag Al Shams, 2026, Courtesy of the artist

Spanning Gallery 3 and the Tower, Haroon Mirza: Everything was, is and always will be is the artist's first institutional solo presentation in the GCC. The exhibition features two installations and a performance that animate Fire Station through evolving compositions of light and sound generated by electrical signals and solar energy. Newly realised installations respond directly to the site's architecture and landscape, while a solar-powered public artwork activates daily in the moments leading up to sunset, ending precisely as the sun sets. The exhibition features a live performance on 4th February 2026 that extends Mirza's investigation into resonance, cosmology, and collective experience. The exhibition runs until May 31, 2026.

With artist talks, a live performance, and a vibrant opening programme aligned with Art Basel Qatar's international audiences, the exhibitions invite visitors to engage with Fire Station as a site of encounter, reflection, and creative exchange.

This year Qatar Museums celebrates Evolution Nation, a campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar. Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positions Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity. Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.