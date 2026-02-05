403
NCCAL Organizes Photo Exhibit On Kuwait-France Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) organized a photo exhibition on Kuwaiti-French relations on Thursday as part of the 31st Al-Qurain Cultural Festival, marking 65 years since these relations were forged.
In a keynote speech, the NCCAL's Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar said, "We are meeting today to mark the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Kuwait and the French Republic. These relations are based on mutual respect, trust and unwavering friendship."
He commended the photography exhibition as highlighting major milestones in the history of Kuwaiti-French relations, along with decades of dialogue, cooperation and cultural exchange between both countries.
For his part, French Ambassador in Kuwait Olivier Govin voiced thanks and appreciation to the organizers of the event for their efforts in hosting this exhibition and selecting the exhibited photos, which chronicle the history of Kuwaiti-French relations.
He underlined that Kuwaiti-French relations are built on a long history of friendship and shared values, noting that this friendship includes political, economic and cultural areas.
Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of the event, Essa Dashti, a Kuwaiti researcher, said the exhibition displays a selected collection of historical political, cultural, diplomatic, artistic and human photos.
He said that the event affirms the depth of historical bonds between Kuwait and France and the significance of cultural exchange.
The photo exhibition was organized at the National Library of Kuwait, and was attended by Sheikha Hala Bader Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the French Ambassador, the NCCAL's secretary-general and the National Library's Director-General Siham Al-Azmi and several other figures. (end)
