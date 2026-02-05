Jdxpert Introduces JDX+, Bringing First‐Of‐Its‐Kind Job Architecture Builder And AI‐Guided Governance To Enterprise Job Information

MENAFN - GetNews)



JDXpert, the Job Information Management Platform company for enterprise HR teams, announced today the launch of JDX+, a next‐generation product that helps organizations standardize, govern, and analyze job information with AI‐guided workflows, in‐product insights, and a first‐of‐its‐kind Job Architecture Builder.

JDXpert built JDX+ on 15 years of experience and more than a thousand enterprise implementations, translating“what best practice looks like” into productized structure, governed workflows, and audit‐ready controls. With JDX+, organizations can turn unmanaged job information into a governed, enterprise asset so recruiting moves faster, pay is fair and accurate, and career paths are clear.

JDX+ addresses a persistent enterprise problem: job information is scattered, inconsistent, and hard to govern

In most enterprises, job information lives in too many places – such as HRIS, ATS, compensation tools, and spreadsheets -- which creates inconsistent job definitions, slow approval cycles, and compliance exposure. Job architecture efforts often become“archi-torture” projects that are expensive, manual, take months (or years), and quickly fall out of date as organizations change.

JDX+ is designed to solve the day‐to‐day reality behind those projects: too much rework, unclear approvals, and“who changed what?” version sprawl. These are common pain points:

Job Architecture Builder -“Update, not restart”: Create a governed job architecture using what you already have, then keep it current as your organization changes. Guided steps move teams from blueprint to framework to level guide to mapping and activation, so customers can complete job architecture work in weeks, not years, and avoid repeating large, costly reset projects.



Standardized Job Template - Productized fields + governance: Standardize job information with 100+ out‐of‐the‐box fields, configurable rules (conditional logic, pre‐fill, field relationships), and role‐based controls, so job data stays consistent, comparable, and reportable across the enterprise.



Workflow + audit trails - Approvals that keep systems clean: Use task‐based workflows with SLAs, in‐app and email notifications, and exportable, audit‐ready history of edits, reviews, and approvals, so downstream systems stay clean and compliance teams have confidence.



Analytics + Queries -“Ask the question, get the answer”: Replace spreadsheet projects with in‐product dashboards and natural‐language queries that return AI-guided direct answers, so teams can identify issues, act quickly, and monitor progress over time.

Integrate - Coexist with HRIS/ATS/Comp: JDX+ improves the HR tech stack by making job information consistent, approved, and synchronized. Your HRIS remains the system of record for employee data; JDX+ is the system of entry for job information.



“In today's enterprise, job information is constantly evolving, yet most organizations still treat it as a one-time project,” said Justin Raniszeski, CEO of JDXpert.“With JDX+, job data becomes a governed, audit-ready asset instead of a recurring headache. It's the first solution designed to help HR teams build and maintain job architecture over time-without starting from scratch-so they can spend less time managing spreadsheets and more time focused on strategic workforce decisions.”

Video Link:

Built for enterprise governance, powered by proven best practices

Unlike legacy approaches that rely on disconnected documents, manual approvals, and periodic“reset” architecture projects, JDX+ operationalizes best practices learned from 15 years and more than a thousand implementations. It provides a modern experience with governed structure, permissioned controls, audit trails, and in‐product insights, so teams can move fast without losing control.

JDX+ is not an HRIS and not an ATS. It's the place HR teams use to build and maintain job information, run approvals, get insights, and synchronize to HR systems, so job data stays consistent and usable everywhere.

JDX+ also introduces a patent‐pending Job Architecture Module that helps organizations avoid repeating expensive architecture projects. By enabling teams to build from existing frameworks and maintain architecture over time, JDX+ can save organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars and significant time, freeing HR, Total Rewards, and HRIT leaders to focus on higher‐value strategic initiatives.

Important customer note: JDXpert is expanding our product family: JDX and JDX+. JDX is the right choice for organizations that require sophisticated job management at scale. For customers on JDX today, migration to JDX+ is an option, not an obligation.

JDX+ uses AI to assist with job architecture, importing and enriching existing job descriptions, and drafting job content using JDXpert's proprietary library - always with human‐in‐the‐loop review.

JDX+ is available now. To request a demo of JDX+ and see the Job Architecture Builder in action, visit:



Request a demo

Job Architecture Builder walkthrough



About JDXpert

JDXpert helps enterprise HR teams Structure. Organize. Strategize job information. With 15 years of experience, 450+ customers, and 45,000 monthly active users-including 80+ Fortune 500 organizations - JDXpert supports complex, regulated environments by standardizing and governing job information so it's usable everywhere across the HR tech stack. Customers include Cedars‐Sinai, Memorial Sloan Kettering, St. Jude's, Paychex, Mastercard, and Lowe's. Learn more at