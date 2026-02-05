AISTRYX Launches AI-Powered Stock Analysis Software, Delivering The Best And Most Private Way To Use Artificial Intelligence To Analyse Stocks

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A sleek, dark-mode trading terminal where AI meets clarity. Live charts, market intelligence, and execution tools arranged in one powerful, distraction-free dashboard built for serious investors."Aistryx is an AI-powered stock analysis and trading workstation for macOS, built for investors who want intelligence without automation and privacy without the cloud. Running entirely locally, it combines real-time market data, portfolio tracking, broker integration, and explainable AI insights in one focused dashboard; giving traders the clearest, most controlled way to use artificial intelligence to analyse stocks and make smarter decisions.

Bedfordshire, UK - 5N6 LTD today launches AISTRYX, a new AI-powered trading workstation and stock analysis platform designed to give independent investors a faster, clearer, and more intelligent way to analyse the US stock market.

Positioned as the best way to use artificial intelligence to analyse stocks without surrendering control to automated trading bots. AISTRYX combines AI-powered insights derived from real-time market data with broker-connected trade execution inside a single native macOS desktop application.

Unlike cloud-based trading tools and algorithmic bots that require users to upload sensitive data or automate decisions, AISTRYX runs locally. API keys and credentials are encrypted and stored on the user's own machine, and the core application does not require personal or portfolio data to leave the device. The result is a private, secure, and self-directed trading environment built for serious investors.

AISTRYX replaces fragmented workflows by bringing stock research, technical analysis, watchlists, scanning, portfolio monitoring, and order execution into one unified dashboard. Users can compare companies side by side, study historical performance, monitor exposure, and place trades without switching platforms or juggling browser tabs.

The software integrates directly with established brokers including Trading 212, IG Group, and Alpaca, enabling market, limit, and stop-loss orders from within the application.

At its core is an explainable AI layer. Users connect their own Google Gemini account to generate plain-language market insights and stock analysis. Instead of executing trades automatically, the AI interprets market signals and explains the reasoning behind them, helping investors make informed, data-driven decisions.

By combining artificial intelligence, local-first privacy, and professional trading tools, AISTRYX delivers a more deliberate alternative to automated trading systems. Our software aims to empower investors to think independently while working faster and with greater clarity.

