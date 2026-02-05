Viltrox Launches AF 16Mm F1.8 L For Full Frame

MENAFN - GetNews) Viltrox's first L-mount autofocus lens underlines commitment to L-Mount Alliance







Shenzhen, China - February 5 th , 2026 - Following its entry into the L-Mount Alliance, Viltrox today announces the release of the AF 16mm F1.8 L, the company's first autofocus lens for L-Mount systems.

This milestone lens demonstrates Viltrox's commitment to photographers and filmmakers working within the L-Mount ecosystem, by delivering high-performance optics, advanced autofocus, and professional-level control.

Ultra-wide 16mm view and extraordinary detail

The AF 16mm F1.8 L captures expansive scenes with its ultra-wide 16mm (105.6°) field of view, while precision optical design precisely preserves fine details. There are 15 lens elements in 12 groups, including 3 aspherical and 4 ED (extra-low dispersion) elements. This optical design controls distortion, chromatic aberration, and coma, ensuring consistent sharpness from frame center to edge.

Large aperture up to F1.8

The F1.8 maximum aperture makes this lens excel in low light, enabling faster shutter speeds and lower ISO settings for cleaner, higher-quality images. For example, it is perfect for capturing the Milky Way and other night sky scenes in stunning detail.

Fast, accurate autofocus

Viltrox's STM stepping motor delivers fast, accurate, and stable autofocus. The lens also supports eye and face detection on compatible cameras, providing reliable subject tracking for photography and video. Focus transitions are smooth and controlled, with minimal focus breathing, making the lens perfect for video production, vlogging, and hybrid shooting workflows.

Comprehensive control for professional workflows

For professional creators, the AF 16mm F1.8 L features an intuitive control layout. At the heart of the user interface is the 0.96-inch color lens info panel, showing real-time data such as a large display of current focus distance, plus depth of field, aperture and other settings. The display is clearly visible in low-light conditions.

A Custom Function Button (Fn1) is user-assignable for quick access to frequently used settings – available functions will depend on the attached camera model. The Focus Preset Button (Fn2) instantly switches between two preset focus distances. The AF/MF Switch selects between autofocus and manual focus.

The CLICK Aperture Ring Switch selects between stepped aperture, for tactile still photography control, or smooth, silent continuous aperture changes for adjustment while shooting video.

Perfect for landscapes and astrophotography

The AF 16mm F1.8 L offers distinct advantages for outdoor and night-sky photography. First among these is the ultra-wide full-frame, high-resolution image quality, with aspherical elements that precisely render point light sources and suppress coma. Tactile, customizable controls streamline field operation, even in low-light. The non-bulbous front element with a 77mm filter thread supports CPL, ND, and other common filters. The high-grade dust-sealing protects the lens in demanding outdoor environments.

Expanding the L-Mount Creative Ecosystem

The launch of the AF 16mm F1.8 L marks Viltrox's first L-Mount lens, introducing a large-aperture ultra-wide option that combines advanced optical performance with an accessible price point for L-Mount users.

Designed with modern optical engineering, professional control features, and full system-level compatibility, the AF 16mm F1.8 L expands the range of practical, high-performance lens options within the L-Mount ecosystem, supporting photographers and filmmakers with professional yet affordable tools.

About Viltrox

Viltrox, established in 2009, is a globally-recognized leader in camera lenses and adapters, specializing in high-performance equipment for photography and cine. The company's portfolio includes cinema and autofocus lenses – such as the LAB, Pro, EVO and Air series, launched since 2018 – along with monitors, adapters, and lighting solutions.

Driven by innovation, the company expanded further into cine in 2022 with the "EPIC" anamorphic and "LUNA" zoom lenses, offering cost-effective solutions for filmmakers worldwide. Renowned for their exceptional optical quality, reliability, and accessible pricing, Viltrox products reflect a commitment to engineering excellence and user-centered design, empowering content creators in both still and motion photography.

