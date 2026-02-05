Standards Organization Processed 203,000 Customs Declarations Last Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) –Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) announced it took 718 legal actions last year, mainly warnings, referrals to the Public Prosecutor, establishment closures, destruction of goods, sales bans, and product withdrawals from the market due to non-compliance with technical regulations/standard specifications.In a statement issued Thursday, the organization said it processed over 203,000 customs declarations and conducted nearly 124,000 tests in its laboratories, as well as processing 102,868 kilograms of gold and silver jewelry and bullion.The organization also conducted inspection and monitoring tours for 9,670 economic establishments in various governorates and districts nationwide to ensure safety and conformity of products under its supervision.JSMO affirmed its continued commitment to enhancing product quality and ensuring that economic establishments adhere to technical regulations and standards.In this regard, the organization issued 227 Jordanian technical regulations and standards, as 154 products and establishments were awarded the Jordanian Quality Mark (JQM) and 93 products were granted the Halal Certification, as part of its efforts to enhance quality of Jordanian products and protect consumers.JSMO noted these achievements represent a continuation of its efforts to promote a "fair and secure" economic environment and protect consumer health and safety by combining awareness campaigns, field inspections, and strict enforcement of the law.On future vision, JSMO seeks to further develop its technical and regulatory systems and strengthen its partnerships with regulatory bodies and the private sector to ensure "competitiveness" of Jordanian products both domestically and globally, in accordance with the "highest standards of quality and safety."