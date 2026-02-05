MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SOL Strategies January 2026 Monthly Business Update Company surpasses 31,000 unique wallets, 4 million SOL in assets under delegation (AuD), and launches institutional-grade liquid staking platform

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies dedicated to growing and building the Solana Economy, today announced a comprehensive corporate update for the month of January 2026.

Validator Network Milestones: On February 2, 2026 SOL Strategies announced it has surpassed 31,000 unique wallet addresses (Active Users) delegating to its validator network and 4 million in SOL assets under delegation (AuD). The dual milestones represent 105% growth in unique wallet adoption since September 2025 and mark continued expansion of the Company's institutional and retail delegator base.

STKESOL Liquid Staking Platform Launch: On January 20, 2026, SOL Strategies announced the launch of STKESOL, a liquid staking token enabling SOL holders to earn staking rewards while maintaining liquidity for use across Solana decentralized finance applications. Traditional staking requires locking tokens to specific validators to earn rewards, rendering assets illiquid. STKESOL resolves this by issuing a liquid token representing staked SOL plus accrued rewards, allowing holders to deploy capital across DeFi protocols while simultaneously earning staking yields from a diversified set of validators.

In the first two weeks following launch, the platform attracted over 680,000 SOL in inflows, delegated to over 50 validators, and secured integrations with prominent DeFi platforms including Kamino, Squads, Jupiter, and Orca. STKESOL employs the audited SPL Stake Pool program and implements automated delegation across dozens of validators based on performance metrics, reducing concentration risk while supporting network decentralization.

Management views the launch as a strategic step to capture growing demand for institutional-grade liquid staking solutions while the addition of a new staking product line reinforces SOL Strategies' role as a core infrastructure provider within the Solana ecosystem.

Treasury and Validator Operations Update (as of February 3, 2026)

Company Treasury Holdings:



Total Treasury SOL (including liquid staked SOL): 530,251 SOL (~CAD $71,716,447)



SOL Holdings: 402,004 SOL



jitoSOL Holdings: 37,043 JitoSOL (approximately 46,474 SOL) STKESOL Holdings: 81,149 STKESOL (approximately 81,640 SOL)

STKESOL Liquid Staking Platform:



Total SOL Staked in STKESOL: 683,062 SOL Unique STKESOL Holders: 675*

Validator Network Operations:



Assets Under Delegation (AuD): 4,037,605 SOL (including treasury stake and third-party delegation)

Unique Wallets Served: 32,543

Validator Uptime: 99.99% across all proprietary validators

Peak APY Delivered: 6.47% (Orangefin) vs. 6.09% network average SOL earned in January from proprietary validators: ~1,096 SOL**

*Source:

**Based on a SOL/CAD rate of $135.25 as published by Kraken at 5:43 PM ET on February 3, 2026

**Validator revenue net of voting costs

Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, stated: "January delivered meaningful progress across our validator network and technology platform. Surpassing 31,000 unique wallets and 4 million SOL in assets under delegation, combined with STKESOL's launch attracting over 680,000 SOL demonstrates market validation of our infrastructure and staking services. We're building technology that generates multiple revenue streams while contributing to the Solana network's decentralization."

Upcoming Investor Event

Roth Conference



Dates: March 22-24, 2026 Location: Laguna Beach, CA

Upcoming Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

As announced on January 29, 2026, The Company will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on March 31, 2026. In addition to ordinary business matters, the meeting will address items raised in a shareholder requisition. Further details, including proposals for shareholder consideration and voting instructions, will be provided in the Company's Management Information Circular prior to the meeting date.

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit . A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at .

