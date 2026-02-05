403
Kuwait Comms. Min.: Digital Eco. Challenges Require Int'l Collective Action
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Omar Al-Omar affirmed on Thursday that the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy require collective action beyond limits of government or institutions.
This came in Minister Al-Omar's speech during the 5th Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) General Assembly under the theme 'Digital Prosperity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.'
He explained that the closed session yesterday reviewed the progress made, the priorities, and adoption of key decisions to guide the organization's work in 2026.
For her part, DCO Secretary General Deemah Al-Yahya said that this progress reflects the collective effort of the member states and partners, by turning digital cooperation into a tangible reality.
She pointed out that the organization works through the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) tool to identify potential gaps to verify the path of sustainable and inclusive digital economy growth.
Al-Yahya also pointed out last year's achievements included the adoption of more than five frameworks for multilateral policies, in addition to conducting 23 national policy and advocacy workshops in countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe.
Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said in his speech that the GCC countries have adopted ambitious national strategies in the field of A.I related to the digital economy and have strengthened their position in investment and advanced technology in this field.
Al-Budaiwi expected that A.I technologies would add USD 150 billion to the GCC countries' economy and that their annual contribution would reach about 260 billion dollars by 2030.
He confirmed that the GCC values its partnership with the DCO highly, which launched in 2021 and has become a leading model for regional and international cooperation, contributing to numerous accomplishments to support the digital transformation in the GCC countries. (end)
