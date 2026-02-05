Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., (“Endeavor” or the“Company”) (NYSE: EDR) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 15, 2025 and March 24, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Endeavor investors have until March 18, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via .

Endeavor Group is a global sports and entertainment conglomerate. The Endeavor Group class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period orchestrated a unified scheme to depress minority bargaining power and the value realizable by the unaffiliated public shareholders, while insiders captured future upside through rollovers and separate benefits. Defendants allegedly orchestrated this scheme by, among other things: (i) rejecting a“majority of the minority” vote on the merger and closing by controller written consent; (ii) locking-in a $27.50 cash-out merger consideration without any collar or contingent value right and offering only a de minimis dividend to shareholders that they shared with themselves; and (iii) disseminating a misleading Information Statement on January 15, 2025 that spoke in present tense about“fairness” and“best interests” to unaffiliated shareholders while relying on Centerview Partners, LLC's fairness opinion with analysis frozen“as of” March 2024 and omitting material contemporaneous information needed to render those assertions not misleading.

