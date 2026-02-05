Aether Holdings Acquires Publicview.Ai, To Expand Aether Grid With AI-Powered Public Filings Research Intelligence Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)oran emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced it has acquired PublicView, an AI-driven market intelligence platform designed to simplify and accelerate equity research.

PublicView is designed to support investors and market analysts by converting complex, time-consuming public filings into organized insights-reducing friction in fundamental research and enabling faster diligence.

By integrating PublicView into the toolset of the Company's investment analytics subsidiary, Aether Grid, Aether intends to deliver a more complete research experience that connects technical signals and sentiment indicators with fundamental equity research. The addition of PublicView also expands Aether's AI-enabled fintech ecosystem by enhancing its data analytics capabilities and strengthening the Company's public markets coverage.

Serving a diverse user base including retail and professional investors, financial analysts and researchers, fintech platforms, and data-driven investment teams, core capabilities include:



AI-powered parsing and summarization of 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other SEC filings;

Intuitive insight extraction from various earnings-related materials;

Natural-language research workflows that reduce manual document review; and Efficient, clear, and speedy access to public market data.



“PublicView is a great addition to Aether Grid,” said Aether Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Lin.“With its ability to provide real-time insights from SEC filings, earnings calls, news articles and press releases, export data to formats like CSV, Excel, and JSON, as well as perform quantitative analysis, create visualizations and generate reports, PublicView helps investors at all levels understand complex financial data, track performance and identify trends quickly, easily, and intuitively.

“This, in turn, helps these investors to maximize the efficiency of their trading decisions.”

The acquisition further advances Aether's strategy of building a modern market intelligence platform that is faster, more intuitive, and more accessible for everyday investors, said Mr. Lin.

Going forward, he added, the integration of PublicView will help Aether enhance investor engagement, data monetization, and long-term shareholder value.

About PublicView

PublicView is an AI-powered tool designed to facilitate in-depth and comprehensive stock market research. One of its primary functions is simplifying the process of searching and analyzing SEC filings. The tool streamlines the process of navigating these often complex and time-consuming documents, providing ease of access to critical information for investors and market analysts.

About Aether Grid

Aether Grid, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR), is a set of charting and analytics suites, designed to deliver institutional-grade analytics to retail investors through a unified, intuitive workflow. In addition to its collection of advanced charting, Aether Grid provides AI-powered scanners, sentiment-driven indicators, and backtesting tools to help users transform complex market data into actionable insights across equities and digital assets. Built for speed, transparency, and accessibility, Aether Grid empowers investors to identify opportunities, validate ideas with data, and execute with greater confidence.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.

Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.

With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether's management in connection with this news release or at the conference described herein contain or may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“seek”,“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“potential”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would”,“aim” or“may” and derivatives of such words or other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the acquisition of, the expansion of Aether's AI-enabled financial intelligence coverage, and Aether's business plans and goals as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to Aether's ability to adequately market its products and services, and to develop or acquire additional products and product offerings (including AI-models based on newsletter data); (ii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial newsletter sector; (iii) risk related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) the inability of Aether to maintain and protect its reputation for trustworthiness and independence; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and subscribers, convert free users to paying subscribers and otherwise sell or monetize the fintech products it is developing; (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business a rapidly evolving and competitive industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at and at #sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.