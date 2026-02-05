Global Race For Critical Minerals Accelerates As Market Eyes $700B Opportunity By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Critical Minerals: The Backbone of the Energy Transition and a Growing Global Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Critical minerals are becoming one of the most important building blocks of the global economy. Materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, rare earth elements, and graphite are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, data centers, smartphones, and defense technologies. As the world shifts toward electrification and clean energy, demand for these minerals is rising quickly, making them a strategic priority for governments and a growing focus for investors while keeping watch on Active Companies that include: North American Niobium (OTCQB: NIOMF) (CSE: NIOB), NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB), Apex Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQX: APXCF) (CSE: APXC), American Tungsten Corp. (OTCQB: TUNGF) (CSE: TUNG) and MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP).

From a market perspective, the growth outlook is significant. The global critical minerals market is estimated to be valued at more than $350 billion today and is projected to grow to over $600–700 billion by 2030, driven largely by electric vehicle adoption, battery storage, and energy infrastructure investment. Demand for key battery minerals alone is expected to increase several times over current levels by the end of the decade, creating long-term supply gaps and supporting higher capital investment across mining, processing, and recycling.

Governments are also pushing hard to secure domestic and allied supply chains, reducing dependence on geopolitically sensitive regions. This has led to new funding programs, incentives, and long-term offtake agreements that improve visibility and stability for companies operating in the sector. For investors, critical minerals offer exposure to a foundational, long-duration growth theme-one that supports the energy transition, advanced technology, and national security, while positioning portfolios to benefit from sustained global demand.

North American Niobium (CSE: NIOB) (OTCQB: NIOMF) and Critical Minerals Corp. Submits ATI Application for Bardy and Blanchette Projects in Québec, Advancing Path to Diamond Drilling - North American Niobium (FSE: KS82.F) (“North American Niobium” or the“Company”) and Critical Minerals Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the permitting process in Québec for its 100%-owned Bardy and Blanchette projects, located in the Regional County Municipality of La Tuque, Québec. The Company has submitted its initial application for an Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (the“ATI”, or Autorisation de Travaux à Impacts in french) to Québec's Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (“MRNF”), which governs the ATI process. The ATI is required in Québec prior to conducting certain impact-causing exploration activities, including diamond drilling.

Highlights:



Initial ATI application submitted to the MRNF for the Bardy and Blanchette projects (La Tuque, Québec).

Québec's ATI framework requires proponents to identify stakeholders and establish constructive relationships through a formal information and engagement process.

The Company has notified relevant parties in areas where the proposed drilling work may take place, including the First Nation Council of the Atikamekw of Wemotaci, and the Municipality of La Tuque.

Prior to any drilling, the Company is planning an open-door information meeting with the Atikamekw of Wemotaci to support transparency and share information on where drilling may take place, including in areas that may be in the vicinity of members of the community. Based on the Company's current understanding of the process, the MRNF review may take approximately three months.



Québec ATI Permitting Update - The submission of the ATI application represents an important step toward the potential future execution of a diamond drilling program at the Bardy and Blanchette projects. Under Québec's ATI framework, the MRNF review process includes verification that the required stakeholder information exchanges have occurred and that questions, comments, and requests raised through the process have been appropriately identified.

The Company notes that the ATI process can be iterative and timelines may vary depending on the nature and timing of feedback received and the time required to address project logistics. Accordingly, there can be no assurance regarding the timing of the MRNF review or the eventual receipt of an ATI permit. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for North American Niobium by visiting:

Why Critical Minerals Are Becoming a Must-Watch Sector for Global Investors for Companies that may also include:

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB), a leading U.S. critical minerals developer, recently announced the final assay results from its completed 2025 drilling campaign at the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the "Elk Creek Project") in southeast Nebraska.

The assay results reported are consistent with the Company's expectations and reinforce confidence in the continuity and grade of mineralization within the targeted areas of the Elk Creek deposit. The drilling program focused on areas of the deposit where additional data density was required to support higher confidence classifications under applicable reporting standards. The results are being used to update the Elk Creek Project's Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve.

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQX: APXCF) (CSE: APXC), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, recently announced that the first drill rig has arrived at site for the Company's inaugural drill program at its 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project, located within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A.

The first rig is currently being assembled and commissioned, while site preparation activities, including access routes, drill pad construction, and logistical staging, are underway to support upcoming drilling operations.

American Tungsten Corp. (OTCQB: TUNGF) (CSE: TUNG) recently reported high-grade tungsten-silver assay results from underground channel sampling at the IMA Mine. Additional surface sampling results confirm extension and continuation of tungsten mineralized quartz veins beyond primary mine area, and significant mineralization in historical tailings.

"American Tungsten is nearing completion of our current drilling program, and the initial assay results emerging from our broader exploration work continue to reinforce the strength of the IMA Mine project. Recent high-grade tungsten-silver assay results from underground channel sampling, combined with encouraging surface and tailings samples, highlight the scale and continuity of mineralization across the property," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten Corp. "This phase represents an important milestone for the Company as we continue to advance our understanding of the project's potential and expansion. As we finalize interpretation of our drilling data, these complementary sampling results provide strong geological support for the system's continuity and scale."

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 26, 2026. MP Materials' management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at

Conference Call Details:

Event: MP Materials Q4 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast:

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

