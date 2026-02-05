Gujarat Ranks Third In India For Foreign Tourist Arrivals In 2024

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) Gujarat emerged as the third most preferred state for foreign tourists in India in 2024, as the country recorded a strong recovery in international travel, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

The state's ranking reflects a wider national upswing, with foreign tourist arrivals to India reaching 9.95 million during the year and total international tourist visits rising to 20.5 million, an increase of 14.85 per cent compared with the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The ministry's figures place Maharashtra and West Bengal ahead of Gujarat in terms of foreign tourist arrivals, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the top five.

At the global level, India ranked 20th in international tourist arrivals in 2024. The tourism sector also continued to be a major source of employment, providing opportunities to an estimated 84.6 million people during 2023–24, the data showed.

Officials attributed the sector's overall performance to sustained policy support and infrastructure development, including special assistance to states for capital investment and the implementation of central schemes such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

These measures have focused on improving connectivity, visitor facilities and destination management across key tourism circuits.

In Gujarat, efforts to promote religious, cultural, ecological and modern attractions contributed to the rise in foreign tourist interest. International visitors in 2024 travelled across a range of destinations, including major pilgrimage centres, heritage sites, wildlife reserves and contemporary landmarks.

The Somnath Jyotirlinga continued to attract visitors from around the world, while Dwarka remained a significant destination for spiritual tourism. Gir National Park, the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion, drew wildlife enthusiasts, and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia, the world's tallest statue, remained a prominent attraction for overseas travellers.

Tourists also visited the white desert of Kutch, which offers a distinctive landscape and cultural experience, particularly during the Rann Utsav.

These locations together account for a substantial share of the state's foreign tourist footfall and receive millions of visitors annually.

The ministry noted that Gujarat's performance reflects coordinated efforts by the central and state governments to position Indian destinations more prominently on the global tourism map.

Large-scale projects and destination-focused programmes have aimed to enhance visitor experience while dispersing tourist flows beyond traditional centres.

With foreign tourist arrivals placing Gujarat third nationally in 2024, the state's diverse mix of heritage, nature and modern attractions has reinforced its standing within India's tourism sector, alongside broader national gains in international travel and employment generation.