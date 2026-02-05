Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Subsidiary Developing Key Hospitality-Centered AI Robotics Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire - Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTFtoday announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire ("AINW"), one of 75+ brands within the

In high-traffic venues such as stadiums, convention centers, airports and other live-event locations, staffing challenges have evolved into a direct constraint on revenue generation. Ongoing labor shortages across hospitality and food service are colliding with elevated consumer demand, resulting in longer wait times, slower transaction flow and missed sales opportunities during peak usage windows. Employment data continues to reflect persistent hiring shortfalls and elevated turnover within leisure and hospitality roles.

In addition, industry research increasingly points to automation and service robotics as the most scalable operational response, moving beyond limited pilot programs into fully deployable systems that expand throughput without increasing headcount. This shift underpins the strategy of Nightfood Holdings Inc., which is developing a hospitality-centered AI robotics platform through its TechForce Robotics subsidiary, aimed at helping venues recover lost revenue, accelerate service delivery and maintain consistency during peak demand.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

