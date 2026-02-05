403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sumud Flotilla to Relaunch Gaza Mission from Barcelona
(MENAFN) The Global Sumud humanitarian convoy has announced plans to embark once more toward besieged Gaza, departing from Barcelona on March 29, with an enlarged and more diverse international coalition.
The declaration was made on Thursday, highlighting renewed efforts to deliver assistance to the conflict-ravaged enclave.
“The departure will be at the initial historic departure from Barcelona, followed by Tunisia, Italy, and other Mediterranean ports, and we will sail this time at the date of March, the 29th,” Global Sumud activist Sumeyra Akdeniz Ordu stated during a livestreamed press briefing held in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Detailing the scale and composition of the upcoming voyage, Ordu emphasized the unprecedented scope of participation. “We will sail with, this time, thousands of participants, including more than a thousand doctors, nurses, health professionals … We will have medical professionals with us. We will have eco-builders with us. We will have war crimes investigators with us, which is the difference between the previous mission,” she added.
The declaration was made on Thursday, highlighting renewed efforts to deliver assistance to the conflict-ravaged enclave.
“The departure will be at the initial historic departure from Barcelona, followed by Tunisia, Italy, and other Mediterranean ports, and we will sail this time at the date of March, the 29th,” Global Sumud activist Sumeyra Akdeniz Ordu stated during a livestreamed press briefing held in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Detailing the scale and composition of the upcoming voyage, Ordu emphasized the unprecedented scope of participation. “We will sail with, this time, thousands of participants, including more than a thousand doctors, nurses, health professionals … We will have medical professionals with us. We will have eco-builders with us. We will have war crimes investigators with us, which is the difference between the previous mission,” she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment