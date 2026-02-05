403
US Judge Stops Warrantless Immigration Arrests in Oregon
(MENAFN) A federal judge in Oregon has ruled that US immigration agents must stop making arrests without warrants in the state unless there is a clear reason to believe the person will try to flee, after finding evidence of repeated unlawful enforcement practices.
On Wednesday, US District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai issued a preliminary injunction in a class action lawsuit that challenges the Department of Homeland Security’s use of warrantless arrests during recent heightened immigration operations. The lawsuit was filed by the nonprofit Innovation Law Lab.
With this ruling, Oregon becomes the third jurisdiction — following Colorado and Washington, DC — where the Trump administration is prohibited from carrying out immigration arrests without warrants unless a flight risk assessment supports such action. A similar legal challenge is still pending in Minnesota, and the federal government is appealing the decisions in Colorado and Washington.
During court hearings, testimony indicated that immigration agents in Oregon had detained individuals without warrants and without evaluating whether those individuals were likely to flee, even though internal ICE guidance requires such assessments.
One plaintiff, Victor Cruz Gamez, testified that he was held in custody for three weeks despite having a valid work permit and an active visa application. Another witness described a raid in which armed agents entered a bedroom looking for someone who did not live there.
Judge Kasubhai said there was “ample evidence” of a pattern of warrantless arrests and criticized what he characterized as “violent and brutal” conduct by agents, warning that such practices threaten constitutional due process protections.
