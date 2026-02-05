Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market Size To Reach USD 10.86 Billion By 2033, Driven By Cost Optimization And Sustainable Aviation Practices SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Used Serviceable Material Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market was valued at USD 7.64 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 10.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period of 2026-2033.

Global used serviceable material market growth is primarily driven by the growing interest of airlines in optimizing maintenance costs, extending the life of aircraft, and optimizing efficiency despite the difficulties arising from supply chain disruptions. The rising global aircraft retirements and tear-down activities are increasing the availability of certified USM parts from engines, aircraft structures, and avionics, thereby driving the market growth.









Get a Sample Report of Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market:

USM Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size in 2025: USD 7.64 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 10.86 Billion

CAGR: 4.51% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033 Historical Data: 2022–2024

U.S. Used Serviceable Material Market Outlook:

The U.S. Used Serviceable Material Market was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period. The market is fueled by the presence of a developed MRO sector, a large commercial and defense aircraft fleet, and stringent FAA certification standards, which have increased confidence in the use of USM. The growing use of narrow-body aircraft and ongoing spending on defense aviation operations are also contributing to steady market demand for high-quality serviceable materials.

Sustainability Initiatives and Regulatory Support Strengthen Market Growth:

The adoption of USM by airlines and lessors as part of their sustainability and ESG strategies is expected to increase, as used materials lead to a significant reduction in material waste, emissions, and costs. Traceability, documentation, and airworthiness certification support from government agencies are also enhancing market credibility and adoption.

Inventory Complexity and Certification Costs May Limit Market Expansion:

Although the market is experiencing positive growth, inventory complexity, traceability, and certification costs may hamper market growth. Small MRO companies and distributors are expected to experience margin erosion due to rising costs of compliance and a lack of access to high-demand materials.

Major Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



AAR Corp.

GA Telesis, LLC

AJW Group

Liebherr-Aerospace

Delta TechOps

AerSale, Inc.

AFI KLM E&M

STS Aviation Group

SR Technics

Collins Aerospace

AvAir

Airinmar

Magellan Aviation Group

APOC Aviation

Avtrade

Vortex Aviation

Universal Asset Management (UAM)

AerFin

Wencor Group AviTrader

Need Any Customization Research on Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market, Enquire Now:

Used Serviceable Material Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, Engine led the market with a share of 40.20% due to the high demand for engine replacements and overhauls, which account for a significant portion of airline maintenance expenditure. Components is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.10% driven by the rising need for cost-effective alternatives for avionics, landing gear, and other critical aircraft systems.

By Provider Type

In 2025, OEM led the market with a share of 55.20% as original equipment manufacturer parts are widely trusted for quality, certification, and reliability, making them the preferred choice for airlines and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers. Non-OEM is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.20% driven by cost-effective alternatives and the increasing availability of certified refurbished parts.

By Aircraft Type

In 2025, Narrow Body led the market with a share of 48.50% due to the high number of narrow-body aircraft operating in commercial fleets worldwide, which require frequent maintenance and replacement of engines, components, and airframes. Turboprop is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.50% Turboprop is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.50% driven by increasing regional travel and the cost-efficiency of turboprop aircraft for short-distance operations.

By End-Use

In 2025, Commercial Aviation led the market with a share of 60.04% as airlines operating large fleets require frequent maintenance and replacement of high-value components such as engines, avionics, and airframes. General Aviation is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.80% driven by the rising number of private jets, small aircraft, and regional operators seeking affordable and reliable solutions.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market in 2025E, with over 37.10% revenue share, due to the existence of major commercial airlines, large maintenance, repair, and overhaul infrastructure, and a well-established aviation ecosystem.

Due to rapid fleet expansion, rising demand for air travel, and the emergence of low-cost airlines, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have the fastest-growing CAGR (5.58%). In order to control high maintenance and operating costs, airlines in the area are increasingly using affordable old serviceable materials for engines, parts, and airframes.

Recent Developments:



In May 2025, AJW Group launched the LARA initiative to balance new and serviceable materials, addressing supply chain challenges and emphasizing the importance of USM. In July 2025, AFI KLM E&M launched the LARA initiative, focusing on the strategic use of USM to manage operational expenses and address supply chain challenges.

Purchase Single User PDF of Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market Report (20% Discount):

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



CARBON FOOTPRINT REDUCTION METRICS – helps you quantify emissions saved by using USM components instead of newly manufactured aircraft parts across commercial and military fleets.

MATERIAL REUSE RATE ANALYSIS – helps you understand the percentage of aircraft components successfully refurbished and reintroduced into service, reflecting circular economy efficiency.

WASTE DIVERSION PERFORMANCE INDICATORS – helps you measure the volume of scrap and obsolete aircraft parts diverted from landfills through USM recovery and reuse programs.

SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT BENCHMARKING – helps you compare environmental benefits of USM adoption across regions, operators, and aircraft platforms.

LIFECYCLE EXTENSION ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate how USM usage extends component life cycles while reducing raw material consumption and manufacturing demand. ENVIRONMENTAL VALUE CREATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify how USM contributes to aviation sustainability targets and long-term ESG commitments.

Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market Report Scope