Volaris Automotive Expands In Dutch Market With Wincar Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Automotive, an acquirer of specialized software companies serving the automotive industry, today announced the acquisition of WinCar Automotive ICT Solutions (“WinCar”), a prominent provider of dealer management systems in the Netherlands. This furthers Volaris Automotive's mandate to expand its worldwide reach in the auto sector.

Founded more than 30 years ago in Zevenaar, Netherlands, WinCar offers modular software that automates business processes for garages and dealerships across the Dutch market. With this acquisition by Volaris Automotive, WinCar joins a global organization of like-minded software providers serving the automotive industry.

Head of Volaris Automotive Werner Leinauer commented,“WinCar has built a strong reputation over more than three decades by delivering reliable software tailored to the needs of their customers. By joining Volaris Automotive, WinCar becomes part of a global community of automotive software companies that actively share insights, best practices, and operational experience. This collaborative environment supports continuous improvement while allowing each business to remain locally focused.”

Norbert Koning, Director of WinCar, noted,“We are excited to join Volaris Automotive and be part of an organization known for its long-term approach and operational excellence. Access to shared knowledge and perspectives from across the group will help strengthen our business while preserving what makes WinCar successful.”

Mitesh Dave, Head of M&A for Volaris Automotive, stated:“This marks Volaris Automotive's third acquisition in a year, building on our momentum following transactions in South Africa and Canada. WinCar is Volaris Automotive's first acquisition in the Netherlands, complementing our existing presence in the market and accelerating our broader European growth efforts.”

About Volaris Automotive

Volaris Automotive, a division of Volaris Group, is a collective of companies specializing in delivering mission-critical software solutions to the automotive industry. With a commitment to long-term growth and customer success, Volaris Automotive focuses on providing solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and support the evolving needs of automotive businesses worldwide. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Ryan Hill

Vice President, Communications

Volaris Group

+1 416-831-0305

