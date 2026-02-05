Tow4tech Brings Fleet Ops Innovation To Manifest Las Vegas 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - AI-driven towing platform, recognized as a top 2025 tech startup, will take the Innovation Stage on February 11 to modernize commercial fleet operations -

CORALSPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tow4Tech, the South Florida–based transportation-tech startup transforming the $12 billion commercial-fleet towing industry, announced today that it has been tapped to present at Manifest Las Vegas 2026, one of the supply chain and logistics industry's largest and most influential global technology showcases. Now in its fifth year, Manifest - held from February 9 through February 11, 2026 - brings together thousands of logistics leaders, enterprise shippers, carriers, technology innovators, and investors to spotlight the companies reshaping the future of supply chain operations.

Tow4Tech's inclusion in Manifest 2026 follows its recent industry recognition from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive which named Tow4Tech to their 2025“Top Tech Startups” list. This award honors technology companies delivering meaningful innovation across supply chain and logistics.

“Manifest has become the industry's most significant platform for showcasing breakthrough supply chain technology,” said Craig Schneider, CEO and founder of Tow4Tech, who is one of Manifest's esteemed speakers.“Being selected to present from the Innovation Stage is a tremendous honor, and a clear signal that the market is ready for modernization in the commercial-fleet towing ecosystem. We're excited to share how Tow4Tech is reducing downtime, improving dispatch efficiency, and unlocking real cost savings for fleet operators and tow providers alike.”

Schneider will present on February 11 at 11:30 a.m. PT on the Innovation Stage in the Expo Hall, Session ID 709, in a talk titled“Solving the Breakdown Black Hole in Fleet Ops: How Tow4Tech Automates Heavy-Duty Response.” The full agenda for Manifest is available here.

As commercial truck fleets face rising demands for speed, visibility, and uptime, Tow4Tech gives managers and service providers a powerful advantage. Their platform's real-time geolocation, smart dispatching, streamlined invoicing, and always-on support accelerate response times, strengthen transparency, and reduce total cost of ownership - modernizing a long-overlooked segment of logistics.

“The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor‐in‐chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.“This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space.”

‍About Tow4Tech:

‍Tow4Tech was founded in 2024 and based in South Florida, is an innovative SaaS platform revolutionizing the $12 billion commercial-fleet towing industry. By leveraging real-time geolocation, Tow4Tech seamlessly connects fleet managers with top-tier tow operators, optimizing dispatching and significantly reducing downtime. With round-the-clock customer support, Tow4Tech drives operational efficiency for both fleet managers and service providers, ensuring a faster, more reliable towing experience. Visit tow4tech, follow them on LinkedIn and Facebook, and schedule a demo to experience their innovative platform firsthand.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive:

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to and SDCExec.

