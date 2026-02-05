403
Kuwait PM Departs UAE After Heading Delegation To WGS 2026
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah departed the United Arab Emirates on Thursday after leading Kuwait delegation to the World Governments Summit (WGS 2026) in Dubai.
His Highness was seen off by UAE Vice President, Premier and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Owais, as well as Kuwait Ambassador to the UAE Dr. Matar Al-Niadi, Kuwait's Ambassador to UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim and Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Khaled Al-Zaaby.
In press remarks upon departure, His Highness the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the Emirati leadership for organizing the global event, as well as the Emirati people's warm hospitality. (end)
