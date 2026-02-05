MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Algo Grande Discovers Three New Skarn Horizons, Reports 36.00 Metres Above 1.0% Copper, Including 14.79 Metres of 1.4% Copper and Identifies Evidence for Porphyry Potential at Depth

February 05, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Release Highlights:



Discovery of three previously unrecognized skarn horizons in the first drill hole completed since acquisition, confirming a material depth expansion of the Cerro Grande copper-gold-silver system beyond the limits of historical drilling

Five mineralized skarn horizons intersected in total, demonstrating a vertically stacked, multi-horizon skarn system rather than a shallow, single-level occurrence

41.59 metres of cumulative mineralized skarn intersected, including:



14.79 @ 1.4% CU, 0.5 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag



9.55 m @ 1.4% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au, 41.8 g/t Ag

1.85 m @ 4.1% Cu, 11 g/t Au, 150 g/t Ag

Multiple intrusive phases intersected with evidence of potassic and propylitic alteration, with molybdenum values up to 2,820 ppm, may be related to a porphyry source at depth Mineralization remains open, with exploration efforts focused on tracing laterally and at depth, to find where these horizons may coalesce

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Algo Grande Copper Corp. (TSXV: ALGR) (OTC Pink: KNDYF) (FSE: KM00) ("Algo Grande"), announces initial drill results from its inaugural drill program at the Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico. Drill hole AG_GC_002 intersected a total of 41.6 metres of cumulative skarn mineralization across five well-mineralized horizons, including three horizons not previously identified in historical drilling, confirming a material expansion of copper-gold-silver mineralization at depth at Cerro Grande.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper Corp., commented: "The results reinforce our conviction in the Adelita Project and strongly support continued deep and step-out drilling. The identification of three new skarn horizons materially expands the scale potential of Cerro Grande and confirms that Adelita represents a larger, more robust mineralized system than previously recognized. This outcome validates our acquisition and technical approach and strengthens the investment case as we advance the project and work to build long-term shareholder value."

Cerro Grande Skarn - Vertically Stacked Multi-Horizon System Confirmed

Drill hole AG_GC_002 was designed to test the Cerro Grande skarn system at depth, below the limits of historical drilling. The hole intersected two previously identified shallow skarn horizons and identified three new, well-mineralized skarn horizons at depth, representing a total of 41.59 metres of skarn-hosted mineralization. These results materially expand the known vertical extent of the mineralized system and confirm the presence of a vertically stacked skarn architecture with significant depth potential.

The intersected skarns host high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization and are accompanied by broad halos of copper mineralization within the surrounding wall rocks. When considering all mineralized lithologies, including skarn and adjacent mineralized wall rock, the drill hole intersected a broader mineralized envelope totaling 70.6 metres above 0.6% Cu. These broader intervals include internal dilution and are not presented as discrete skarn intercepts.

The skarn intersections include:







Table 1. AG_GC_002 - Skarn mineralization drilling Intersects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Note: The drill intercepts reported in Table 1 are from drill hole AG-GC-002 to a depth of 450 metres. The hole was subsequently re-entered and extended to a final depth of 600 metres; assay results from the lower 150 metres are pending and will be reported once received, reviewed, and verified.

Drill hole AG-GC-002 was collared at the Cerro Grande skarn zone within the Adelita Project. The hole is located at approximate coordinates 739,086E and 2,961,834N (WGS 84, Zone 12), at an elevation of 468 metres above sea level. AG-GC-002 was drilled at an azimuth of 250° and a dip of −50°. Drilling commenced on November 23, 2025 and was completed on January 20, 2026.

Drilling was completed using diamond core drilling techniques. Core recovery for AG-GC-002 averaged greater than 95% and is not believed to have materially affected the accuracy or reliability of the assay results. Core was logged, photographed, and sampled using standard industry practices. Samples were prepared and analyzed at a certified analytical laboratory using industry-standard methods. Quality assurance and quality control procedures included the insertion of blanks, standards, and duplicates at regular intervals.







Figure 1. Plain view map of Cerro Grande target, with indication of cross-section (A-A') of figure 2, historical drilling intersects, pending drill holes, drill hole AG_GC_002 and interpreted skarn corridor.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Cross-section A-A', highlighting drill hole AG_GC_002, and the new interpreted mineralization extent.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Drilling at Cerro Grande is ongoing, with analytical results currently available only for drill hole AG_GC_002. Preliminary geological observations from core logging on the remaining drill holes provide additional context on the broader mineralized system. Drill hole AG_GC_001 did not intersect skarn horizons comparable to those encountered in AG_GC_002, however visual logging identified traces of copper mineralization hosted within granodiorite. Drill hole AG_GC_003 experienced significant deviation from the planned drill orientation, which limited effectiveness in testing the targeted skarn corridor. Despite the deviation, the hole intersected skarn mineralization at depth, confirming the model. Drill hole AG_GC_004 is currently in progress and has successfully intersected skarn mineralization based on geological logging. Drilling and logging are ongoing, and the extent, continuity, and grade of this mineralization will be evaluated once drilling is completed and assays results are received.

Evidence for a Porphyry System at Depth

Drill hole AG_GC_002 also intersected multiple andesitic porphyry dikes, and evidence of propylitic and potassic alteration. A package of intrusive rocks between 328.57 and 339.10 metres, show enrichment in molybdenum with values up to 2820 ppm.

This evidence is consistent with a porphyry-related system, supporting the interpretation that the Cerro Grande skarn mineralization may be genetically linked to a deeper intrusive source.

Implications for System Scale and Exploration Upside

The results from AG_GC_002, confirm that the Cerro Grande skarn is vertically extensive, multi-horizon skarn system rather than a shallow, single-level occurrence. The presence of multiple stacked skarn horizons, coupled with broad halos of copper mineralization in wall rocks, materially enhances the tonnage potential of the system.

The identification of intrusive phases with copper mineralization and molybdenum values, coupled with potassic alteration at depth, supports the interpretation that the skarn mineralization can be genetically linked to a deeper porphyry-style intrusive source. This provides an additional exploration vector, both for further skarn development and for potential porphyry mineralization.

João Rocha, Vice President of Exploration, commented: "These results provide a strong geological foundation to advance the next phase of work at Cerro Grande. Planned surface soil geochemistry, detailed magnetic surveying, and high-resolution LiDAR will be used to refine the skarn corridor, improve structural interpretation, and more precisely target follow-up drilling along strike and at depth."

Geological Description of the Mineralized Skarn Horizons

Upper Skarn - Horizon 1:

The uppermost mineralized skarn (figure 3) was intersected between (227.26m - 242.05m), returning 14.79 m averaging 1.4% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au and 20 g/t Ag. This horizon is characterized by a magnetite-rich skarn with brown and green garnet assemblages, hosting disseminated and vein-controlled chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite. The thickness and grade of this section are consistent with the upper skarn zones encountered in historical drilling, confirming down-dip continuity.







Figure 3. Skarn horizon 1 - Magnetite rich skarn, with chalcopyrite along veins, chalcocite disseminated.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Intermediate Skarn Horizon - Horizon 2:

A second mineralized (figure 4) interval was intersected between ( 323.00m-328.57m), grading 5.57m @ 0.4 % Cu, 0.2 g/t Au, 4.5 g/t Ag. This horizon occurs proximal to intrusive contacts and displays skarn and skarnoid textures, with disseminated copper sulfides, and chrysocolla along fractures, the skarn presents fine grain green garnets and insignificant magnetite.







Figure 4. Skarn horizon 2 - Fine grain green garnet skarn, with copper sulfides and oxides along fractures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Newly Discovered Lower Skarn Horizon (3 to 5):

Three previously unknown mineralized skarn horizons were intersected below 339 metres, representing a significant exploration breakthrough.

The first new horizon (339.10m - 348.65m), returned 9.55m @ 1.4% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au, 41.8 g/t Ag (figure 5). This interval is characterized by fine grained green garnet skarn, with abundant magnetite and strong copper sulfide development, including chalcocite and chalcopyrite, locally accompanied by silver-rich sulfides.







Figure 5. Skarn horizon 3 - Fine grain green-garnet and magnetite skarn with copper sulfides, chalcopyrite and chalcocite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



A second newly identified horizon (367.00 and 370.85m), returning 3.85m @ 1.1 % Cu, 0.5 g/t Au, 50.3 g/t Ag. This interval comprises (figure 6) coarse grained garnet skarn with elevated silver values with copper sulfides and oxides disseminated and along fractures, suggesting an enhanced fluid flux or metal zonation at this structural level, with silver introduced or remobilized during a later fluid pulse rather than during peak skarn formation.







Figure 6. Skarn horizon 4 - Green-garnet skarn with copper and silver sulfides (note the skarn front in the axis of the core sample).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The deepest mineralized skarn horizon (figure 7) (393.17m-401m) returned, 7.83m @ 1.3% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au, 48.6 g/t Ag, including a high-grade intervale of 1.85 m @ 4.1 % Cu, 11 g/t Au and 150 g/t Ag. This horizon exhibits strong copper-gold-silver enrichment associated with well-developed garnet skarn and sulfide assemblages, indicating a robust mineralizing system at depth.







Figure 7. Skarn horizon 5 - Green-garnet skarn with copper sulfides, disseminated and along fractures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Collectively, these deeper skarn horizons significantly increase the vertical extent of the Cerro Grande mineralized system and demonstrate that high-grade skarn mineralization persists well below previously tested levels.

Exploration efforts are now in place to target these new horizons, both along strike and in depth.

The identification of magnetite rich mineralized skarn and disseminated sulfide skarn, horizons at depth, greatly help the exploration teams with choosing the right geophysical methods to apply in the future, to target the mineralized horizons at depth and identify areas where they may coalesce.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

All drill core samples were prepared and analyzed at ALS Laboratories, an independent, internationally accredited laboratory. Sample preparation was completed using ALS preparation methods CRU-31 (crushing), SPL-31 (splitting), and PUL-31 (pulverizing), resulting in a nominal pulp with at least 85% passing a 75 micron sieve.

Multi-element analyses were completed using the ME-MS61L method, which involves a four-acid digestion (hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric, and hydrofluoric acids) followed by analysis using ICP-MS and ICP-AES techniques. The four-acid digestion is considered a near-total digest for most base metal sulfides and associated gangue minerals. Gold was analyzed using the AU-AA24 method, consisting of a 30-gram fire assay fusion with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples returning results above the upper detection limits of the ME-MS61L method were re-assayed using appropriate over-limit procedures, including AG-OG62 for silver and ME-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, and Zn-OG62 for base metals, as applicable.

ALS Laboratories employ internal quality control procedures including the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals. Additionally, the Company implemented an independent quality assurance and quality control program through the systematic insertion of blind certified reference materials and blank samples into the sample stream. Results from QA/QC samples were reviewed on receipt and found to be within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed herein, including drilling, sampling, analytical, and test data, through review of original assay certificates, drill logs, and quality assurance and quality control data.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

The company is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ...

Website:

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the composition of the Board following the Meeting, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at ). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Algo Grande Copper Corp.