403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mandelson-Starmer crisis could trigger bond market chaos
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) February 5 2026
The Peter Mandelson crisis could trigger UK bond market chaos if it forces Prime Minister Keir Starmer out of office, warns the CEO of one of the’world’s largest independent advisory organizations.
The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as reports suggest even close allies of the Prime Minister are now questioning his judgement and authority, raising the risk that a political scandal could rapidly morph into financial volatility.
Pressure intensified after police confirmed a criminal investigation into Peter Mandelson over allegations of misconduct in public office, following claims he passed market-sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as business secretary in 2009.
The Prime Minister has since acknowledged that Mandelso“ “lied repeat”dly” during the vetting process prior to his appointment as US ambassador, as the government struggles to contain the fallout from the release of vetting files.
For investors, the issue is no longer just the scandal itself, but what it reveals about leadership judgement and control.
Nigel Green says the market risk becomes acute if the crisis escalates into a leadership collapse.
“If the Mandelson affair brings down the Prime Minister, which is something a growing number of commentators are discussing, the consequences would not stop at Down”ng Street,“ he says. “Markets would immediately focus –n the UK bond – ”r gilt - market.”
span lang="EN-GB">
He argues that Rachel Reeves is far more politically and economically tied to Starmer than many assume, making her position vulnerable in the event of a sudden leadership change.
“Rachel Reeves’ credibility with bond markets has been built on one core thing: continuity.
“She’s consistently positioned herself as a guardian of fiscal discipline, clear rules, and predictability, particularly after the gilt market turmoil of recent years, especially durin” the Truss mini-Budget drama.”
He notes that Reeves earned market confidence by explicitly distancing Labour from unfunded spending promises, committing to strict fiscal rules, and signalling respect for the independence of economic institutions.
Those assurances helped anchor expectations among gilt investors already sensitised by past policy shocks.
“Investors see Starmer and Reeves as a single fra”ework.”
If that framework fractures, continuity becomes fragile.
“In the event of a sudden leadership change, it would be extremely difficult for a successor to keep the Chancellor in place without appearing constrained by the previou” leadership,” explains the deVere CEO.
“History teaches us that new leaders, especially those emerging from crisis, almost always want to reset the e”onomic narrative.”
For bond markets, that prospect is destabilising.
“UK gilts are priced on confidence that fiscal policy is predictable, rule”-based, and controlled,” comments Nigel Green.
“Any suggestion that the Chancellor could be replaced abruptly forces investors to reassess debt issuance plans, spending priorities, and the credibility of medium-term”fiscal guidance all at once.”
He stresses that the bond market reaction would not likely wait for formal decisions.
“Gilt investors remember how quickly yields can spike whe” fiscal credibility is questioned,” he says. “They’re conditioned to react early, not wait for clarity.”
In that context, even speculation around a leadership contest combined with uncertainty over the Treasury would raise risk premia.
“A leadership vacuum paired with doubts about who controls the purse strings is a toxic mix for bonds.
“Ambiguity is punished faster than almost anything else.”
However, he cautions that markets will not move on conjecture alone.
“This remains a conditional risk,” he says. ⦣8221;Momentum matters.”
What would change the calculus is visible political fragmentation.
“If discipline frays, if senior figures brief against each other, or if polling shows confidence in leadership judgement cracking, markets wil” likely respond rapidly,” says Nigel Green.
The broader lesson, he adds, is structural.
He concludes: “Should political authority weaken and the futures of the Prime Minister and, therefore, Chancellor come into serious doubt, bond markets will likely not wait for reassurance.”
The Peter Mandelson crisis could trigger UK bond market chaos if it forces Prime Minister Keir Starmer out of office, warns the CEO of one of the’world’s largest independent advisory organizations.
The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as reports suggest even close allies of the Prime Minister are now questioning his judgement and authority, raising the risk that a political scandal could rapidly morph into financial volatility.
Pressure intensified after police confirmed a criminal investigation into Peter Mandelson over allegations of misconduct in public office, following claims he passed market-sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as business secretary in 2009.
The Prime Minister has since acknowledged that Mandelso“ “lied repeat”dly” during the vetting process prior to his appointment as US ambassador, as the government struggles to contain the fallout from the release of vetting files.
For investors, the issue is no longer just the scandal itself, but what it reveals about leadership judgement and control.
Nigel Green says the market risk becomes acute if the crisis escalates into a leadership collapse.
“If the Mandelson affair brings down the Prime Minister, which is something a growing number of commentators are discussing, the consequences would not stop at Down”ng Street,“ he says. “Markets would immediately focus –n the UK bond – ”r gilt - market.”
span lang="EN-GB">
He argues that Rachel Reeves is far more politically and economically tied to Starmer than many assume, making her position vulnerable in the event of a sudden leadership change.
“Rachel Reeves’ credibility with bond markets has been built on one core thing: continuity.
“She’s consistently positioned herself as a guardian of fiscal discipline, clear rules, and predictability, particularly after the gilt market turmoil of recent years, especially durin” the Truss mini-Budget drama.”
He notes that Reeves earned market confidence by explicitly distancing Labour from unfunded spending promises, committing to strict fiscal rules, and signalling respect for the independence of economic institutions.
Those assurances helped anchor expectations among gilt investors already sensitised by past policy shocks.
“Investors see Starmer and Reeves as a single fra”ework.”
If that framework fractures, continuity becomes fragile.
“In the event of a sudden leadership change, it would be extremely difficult for a successor to keep the Chancellor in place without appearing constrained by the previou” leadership,” explains the deVere CEO.
“History teaches us that new leaders, especially those emerging from crisis, almost always want to reset the e”onomic narrative.”
For bond markets, that prospect is destabilising.
“UK gilts are priced on confidence that fiscal policy is predictable, rule”-based, and controlled,” comments Nigel Green.
“Any suggestion that the Chancellor could be replaced abruptly forces investors to reassess debt issuance plans, spending priorities, and the credibility of medium-term”fiscal guidance all at once.”
He stresses that the bond market reaction would not likely wait for formal decisions.
“Gilt investors remember how quickly yields can spike whe” fiscal credibility is questioned,” he says. “They’re conditioned to react early, not wait for clarity.”
In that context, even speculation around a leadership contest combined with uncertainty over the Treasury would raise risk premia.
“A leadership vacuum paired with doubts about who controls the purse strings is a toxic mix for bonds.
“Ambiguity is punished faster than almost anything else.”
However, he cautions that markets will not move on conjecture alone.
“This remains a conditional risk,” he says. ⦣8221;Momentum matters.”
What would change the calculus is visible political fragmentation.
“If discipline frays, if senior figures brief against each other, or if polling shows confidence in leadership judgement cracking, markets wil” likely respond rapidly,” says Nigel Green.
The broader lesson, he adds, is structural.
He concludes: “Should political authority weaken and the futures of the Prime Minister and, therefore, Chancellor come into serious doubt, bond markets will likely not wait for reassurance.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment