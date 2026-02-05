Seven More Defendants Sentenced In Trial Of Armenian Citizens At Baku Military Court

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Baku Military Court has handed down sentences to seven more defendants in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens, Azernews reports.

According to the verdict, Melikset Pashayan was sentenced to 19 years in prison, Garik Martirosyan to 18 years, Davit Allahverdiyyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years each, while Vasily Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan were each sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The court noted that the verdicts were delivered as part of proceedings against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression. The charges include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws and regulations of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.