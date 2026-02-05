Kazakhstan And U.S. Commit To Expanding Enhanced Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and the U.S. are committed to further developing their Enhanced Strategic Partnership, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

This is stated during a meeting between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, which took place following the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

During the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including political and economic cooperation, the development of trade and investment ties, collaboration in energy and critical minerals, as well as exchanges on regional and global security matters.

Special attention was given to the U.S. initiative to establish a Board of Peace and Kazakhstan's participation in this format as a founding member. The parties also discussed preparations for Kazakhstan's participation in the G20 Summit scheduled for December 2026 in Miami.

Kosherbayev emphasized Kazakhstan's strategic role in ensuring the resilience of global supply chains for energy resources and critical minerals, noting that cooperation in this area remains one of the key pillars of interaction with the U.S.

In turn, the U.S. diplomat Landau described Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in Central Asia and on the international stage, expressing confidence that upcoming contacts would give additional momentum to the development of bilateral relations and practical cooperation.

The sides also discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements and investment projects totaling around $17 billion, agreed upon following the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Washington and the C5+1 Summit.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to strengthen bilateral engagement within existing cooperation frameworks, as well as through the launch of new mechanisms and initiatives.