Max Estates Brings a Living Forest to India Art Fair 2026
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Noida, February 5, 2025: Max Estates Limited (Max Estates), a leading real estate developer in the National Capital Region (NCR), guided by its LiveWell philosophy of creating spaces that enhance wellbeing and ecological balance, presents FOREST II—a living forest installation by Sri Lankan-born Austrian artist Raki Nikahetiya—at the India Art Fair 2026.
Commissioned by Max Estates, FOREST II reimagines the art-fair installation as a breathing, multisensory ecosystem—one that continues to live, grow, and regenerate long after the fair concludes. Conceived as a walled forest rather than a temporary object, the work challenges the ephemerality of exhibition culture and proposes a more enduring model of artistic engagement with the environment.
At its core, FOREST II is a fully functional Miyawaki-inspired pocket forest composed of over 200 native and endangered plant species suited to Delhi-NCR’s semi-arid climate. Dense, multi-layered planting accelerates ecological succession, restoring biodiversity within a compact footprint. The sculptural enclosure is constructed using ten tonnes of reclaimed metal sourced from Max Estates’ construction sites, reinforcing Max Estates’ commitment to responsible material reuse. Within this boundary, a carefully curated mix of canopy, understory, and groundcover species creates shade, improves soil health, and invites birds, butterflies, and pollinators back into the urban fabric.
Speaking about the collaboration, Saumya Saxena, Head, Design, Max Estates, said, “At Max Estates, we focus on creating spaces that last and improve lives in a responsible and sustainable manner. By partnering with Raki Nikahetiya for FOREST II, we brought this belief into the cultural sphere. This installation strongly represents our long-term vision, where art, community, and care for the environment develop together, leaving a positive and lasting impact.”
Speaking about the installation, Raki Nikahetiya, the artist, said, “FOREST II is not an object placed in the city, but a process invited into it. It calls for a slowing down, recognising care, time, and coexistence as integral forms of making. As the installation becomes habitat, the growing forest affirms that regeneration is a collective act - and that even within the densest urban conditions, nature can return through sustained commitment to stewardship.”
Visitors enter through an opening in a four-meter wall, stepping into a shaded immersive landscape of green. Within its layered soil, emerging canopy, and future soundscape – experienced acoustically by the visitors through the headphones. This is not an object to be viewed, but an environment to be experienced and felt; a quiet testament to environmental resilience in the very heart of the city. FOREST II is conceived with a permanent legacy. After the fair, Max Estates’ landscaping team will work with the artist to carefully relocate and nurture the entire forest at one of the Max Estates’ developments. There, it will continue its life, capturing carbon, enriching soil, and serving as a lasting community asset - a true synthesis of art and ecology.
