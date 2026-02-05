Harvard-Trained Oncologist Dr. Kumar Expands Acupuncture Support For Cancer Patients In Palm Beach

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Dr. Kumar performs acupuncture on a cancer patient in a tranquil LifeWellMD clinic. "True healing begins when science and compassion meet. Acupuncture helps restore the body's balance, relieve pain, and bring peace back into the cancer recovery journey." - Dr. Kumar"Dr. Kumar, Harvard‐trained physician and former cancer center medical director, now offers specialized acupuncture for cancer patients at LifeWellMD's North Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie clinics. His evidence‐based approach helps reduce treatment side effects, relieve pain, and enhance quality of life for patients undergoing or recovering from cancer therapy.

North Palm Beach, FL - LifeWellMD, a leader in integrative and functional medicine, proudly announces the expansion of acupuncture services for cancer patients under the direction of Dr. Kumar, a Harvard Medical School‐certified acupuncturist and former radiation oncologist with more than three decades of cancer care experience. This initiative brings therapeutic relief and holistic recovery options to patients in North Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie.

Having founded and directed four cancer centers across Florida's Treasure Coast, Dr. Kumar witnessed first‐hand the limitations of conventional oncology in addressing patients' pain, stress, and fatigue during treatment. By integrating acupuncture into cancer care, he aims to bridge those gaps and improve quality of life, immune resilience, and emotional well‐being.

“Acupuncture is one of the most well‐validated complementary therapies in oncology,” said Dr. Kumar.“It helps reduce side effects from chemotherapy and radiation such as nausea, neuropathy, and fatigue-while simultaneously improving sleep and overall vitality. My goal is to help patients feel stronger throughout their healing journey.”

Scientific research supports acupuncture's role in reducing cancer‐related pain, anxiety, and insomnia by as much as 50%, making it an essential supportive care tool for integrative oncology settings. Dr. Kumar's team at LifeWellMD incorporates this therapy alongside nutrition optimization, stress‐modulation techniques, and functional lab assessments for a deeply personalized recovery plan.

LifeWellMD's acupuncture program is designed to complement-not replace-mainstream cancer treatments. Patients currently receiving chemotherapy or radiation are encouraged to incorporate this safe, evidence‐based therapy to alleviate side effects and accelerate recovery.

The service is now available at both North Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie clinics, serving patients from Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties. Each evaluation includes a personalized integrative plan guided by Dr. Kumar's clinical experience and functional medicine protocols.

“Every patient deserves care that nurtures both body and mind,” Dr. Kumar explained.“At LifeWellMD, we combine advanced oncology knowledge with traditional healing to support true recovery.”

About Dr. Kumar and LifeWellMD

Dr. Kumar is a Harvard‐trained physician certified in acupuncture and a former radiation oncologist who founded four cancer centers before establishing LifeWellMD. His practice specializes in functional medicine, hormone optimization, regenerative therapies, and integrative oncology support. LifeWellMD provides patients with science‐based, compassionate care aimed at achieving long‐term vitality.