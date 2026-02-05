Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike On Feb 7: No Cabs For 6 Hours - Drivers' Demands Explained

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) On February 7, Ola, Uber, and Rapido drivers will go on strike. Led by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, the protest demands minimum fare fixation and other rights.

Drivers for Ola, Uber, and Rapido will protest on Feb 7. The strike, led by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, will see drivers go offline for six hours.

App-based transport workers are striking nationwide for minimum fare guarantees. This follows similar protests by food delivery and quick commerce workers in December.

According to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, fares must be regulated. However, apps set fares arbitrarily. This strike aims to highlight this and other issues.



Govts must set minimum fares after consulting unions.

End misuse of private vehicles for commercial use.

App fare hikes hurt their income. Control rising fuel & maintenance costs.

India's gig economy is growing, but income is unstable. In FY21, there were 7.7M gig workers, a number set to grow 55%. 40% earn under ₹15k/month.