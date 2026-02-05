403
Donald Tusk Visits Kyiv to Meet Ukrainian President
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for a scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed Tusk and described the visit as “important,” emphasizing Poland’s role in supporting Ukraine.
“Poland is a leader in supporting Ukraine, including energy assistance. We value this solidarity and our strategic partnership,” Sybiha wrote. He added that Kyiv anticipates an “impactful” visit and “meaningful” discussions between the two leaders.
Tusk had earlier confirmed the trip, noting that he was visiting at the invitation of President Zelenskyy.
“At this critical time, Ukraine cannot be left all alone,” Tusk wrote on Monday, highlighting the country’s energy crisis caused by Russian attacks and severe winter conditions.
