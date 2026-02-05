Daifi Announces Initial Token Offering (ITO) For Daifi Token, Powering The World's First Verifiable AI Compute Economy

DAiFi is building a Decentralized AI Fabric - a Layer-1 Proof-of-Compute (PoC) blockchain that transforms global compute power into a liquid, verifiable, and programmable asset. By combining zero-knowledge machine learning (zk-ML), cryptographic proof systems, and a distributed GPU execution mesh, DAiFi enables AI inference and model execution to be verified on-chain without exposing proprietary data or model weights.

The DAiFi Token serves as the native asset of this verifiable intelligence economy, facilitating compute staking, task settlement, validator incentives, and protocol governance.

“AI is becoming the most valuable resource in the world, but trust in how AI is computed and delivered is still missing,” said Angelo Estrada, CEO of DAiFi.“DAiFi introduces a new paradigm where AI computation is provable, decentralized, and economically aligned. Our token offering marks the beginning of an open marketplace for verifiable intelligence.”

What Makes DAiFi Different

Unlike traditional cloud AI providers, DAiFi does not rely on centralized infrastructure. Instead, it coordinates a global network of GPU and AI compute providers zero-knowledge proofs of inference (zk-Infer) and cryptographic attestations before settlement.

Core Innovations Driving the DAiFi Protocol



Proof-of-Compute Consensus

A next-generation blockchain mechanism where network security is derived from useful AI computation, not wasteful hashing.

Verifiable Intelligence Fabric (VIF)

A zk-ML orchestration layer that turns AI outputs into cryptographically attested intelligence primitives.

Compute NFTs (cNFTs)

Each verified AI result is minted as a Compute NFT, enabling reusable, tradable, and composable AI outputs across decentralized applications. Decentralized GPU Execution Mesh

A distributed compute marketplace spanning edge devices, independent data centers, and enterprise hardware providers.

ITO Details



Token: DAiFi Token

Event: Initial Token Offering (ITO)

Start Date: February 9, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 AM EST Purpose: Bootstrap the decentralized network for verifiable AI computation

“DAiFi is laying the foundation for an open, decentralized AI economy where intelligence itself becomes a verifiable, tradeable resource,” Estrada added.“We believe the future of AI must be transparent, decentralized, and cryptographically secure.”

About DAiFi

DAiFi is a Layer-1 decentralized protocol for verifiable AI computation, enabling a global marketplace where AI tasks are executed, proven, and settled without intermediaries. By merging blockchain consensus, zero-knowledge cryptography, and distributed AI infrastructure, DAiFi aims to become the backbone of the verifiable intelligence economy.

