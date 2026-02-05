MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sorrento Resources Receives Permit to Drill Rodgers Cove Gold Project

February 05, 2026 5:30 AM EST | Source: Sorrento Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SSRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral opportunities in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce it has received the permit required to begin drilling at its Rodgers Cove Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

With the permit now in hand, Sorrento plans to move quickly. The drill rig currently operating at the Company's Bottom Brook Project will be mobilized to Rodgers Cove immediately following the completion of the Bottom Brook drilling program. The upcoming campaign is expected to include approximately 1,500 to 2,000 metres of diamond drilling designed to test priority targets and advance the project.

Management Commentary

"Receiving this permit clears the way for us to get drills turning at Rodgers Cove," said Alex Bugden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sorrento. "We are excited to build on our exploration momentum and move straight into a focused drill program as soon as Bottom Brook is completed."

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD.

"Signed"

Alex Bugden

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Qualified Person

...

709-693-4088

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Sorrento Resources Inc.