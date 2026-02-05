Baker Hughes To Provide Downstream Chemicals For Marathon Petroleum Refineries, Becoming Preferred Provider Across North America



Solutions will be implemented at 12 refineries and 2 renewable fuels facilities Chemical technologies and digital monitoring tools designed to optimize operational efficiency



HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday an agreement with Marathon Petroleum, the largest U.S. petroleum refiner, to become its preferred provider for hydrocarbon treatment products and services at refineries across the United States. The multiyear preferred provider agreement was signed during Baker Hughes' 26th Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide its portfolio of downstream chemical technologies, including XERIC TM heavy oil demulsifiers, TOPGUARD TM corrosion inhibitors, BIOQUESTTM renewable additives, and digital monitoring tools. These technologies will be deployed across 12 oil refineries and two renewable fuel facilities in the United States to support reliable operations and environmental compliance while reducing nonproductive time.

“Providing the energy that powers modern industry requires refiners to be flexible, efficient, reliable and sustainable,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.“The solutions engineered by Baker Hughes are helping our customers meet that challenge. Baker Hughes has established itself as the leader in downstream chemicals, and our three decades of collaboration with Marathon Petroleum are a testament to the innovation, commitment and expertise of our team.”

