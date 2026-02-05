Global Demand For Carbon Fiber Continues To Rise
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$4.9 billion
|Market size forecast
|$8.2 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 9.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Raw Material, Tow-Size, Fiber Type, End User
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam
|Market drivers
|
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
The carbon fiber market is estimated to reach $8.2 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period.What factors are driving the growth of the market?
- Strict environmental regulations in the aerospace industry. Need for lightweight materials in the mobility sector. Growth of the space industry.
- Key challenges in the market include the harmful impact of carbon fiber and the high cost of producing carbon fiber. Key opportunities include - emerging applications such as: eVTOL, hydrogen infrastructure, sports equipment and medical equipment.
The market is segmented by raw material, tow size, fiber type, end user and region.Which raw material segment will be dominant through 2030?
Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is expected to dominate in the raw material segment through 2030. It is the most commonly employed raw material for producing carbon fibers due to its superior strength and stability, as well as its higher carbon yield. They are ideal for structural applications owing to their higher tensile and compressive strengths than pitch-based carbon fibers. Aerospace is among the leading end-users of PAN-based carbon fiber.Which region has the highest market share?
Asia Pacific has the highest market share in the global carbon fiber market,, both in terms of revenue and volume. The booming demand for carbon fibers is primarily driven by China's efforts to achieve a green economy, involving the goal of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. Chinese manufacturers hold a significant competitive advantage, primarily due to lower production costs, posing challenges for players in North America, Europe, and Japan as they struggle to compete on cost with Chinese suppliers.
Market leaders include:
- A&P TECHNOLOGY INC. DOWAKSA FORMOSA PLASTICS CORP. HEXCEL CORP. HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS JIANGSU HENGSHEN CO. LTD. JILIN CHEMICAL FIBER GROUP CO. LTD. KUREHA CORP. MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORP. NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER CO. LTD. SGL CARBON SYENSQO TEIJIN LTD. TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. UMATEX ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER CO. LTD.
