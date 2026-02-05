Global Demand For Carbon Fiber Continues To Rise

Boston, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Carbon Fiber: Global Markets

This report presents a detailed analysis of the global carbon fiber market, incorporating the recent trends and data covering the period from 2024 to 2030. The study uses 2024 as the base year, with market forecasts provided for the period from 2025 to 2030. All revenue estimates in the report are expressed in U.S. dollars. The analysis offers both qualitative insights and quantitative market assessments to provide a comprehensive understanding of industry dynamics.

It categorizes the market into segments based on raw material type (polyacrylonitrile (PAN) and others), tow size (small tow below 24K and large tow above 24K), fiber type (virgin carbon fiber and recycled carbon fiber), end-use industries (including aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, sporting goods, pressure vessels, electrical and electronics, marine, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The factors driving the market include:

Strict Environmental Regulations in the Aerospace Industry: Strict environmental regulations in the aerospace industry are accelerating the shift toward lightweight and fuel-efficient materials. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on reducing emissions and improving overall sustainability.

Need for Lightweight Materials in the Mobility Sector: The mobility sector is increasingly adopting lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency, extend vehicle range, and reduce emissions. This shift supports performance optimization and compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

Growth of the Space Industry: The space industry is expanding rapidly due to increased satellite deployments, space exploration missions, and private sector investments. This growth is driving demand for advanced, high-performance materials and technologies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $4.9 billion Market size forecast $8.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Raw Material, Tow-Size, Fiber Type, End User Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam

The report addresses the following questions:

The carbon fiber market is estimated to reach $8.2 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period.



Key challenges in the market include the harmful impact of carbon fiber and the high cost of producing carbon fiber. Key opportunities include - emerging applications such as: eVTOL, hydrogen infrastructure, sports equipment and medical equipment.

The market is segmented by raw material, tow size, fiber type, end user and region.

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is expected to dominate in the raw material segment through 2030. It is the most commonly employed raw material for producing carbon fibers due to its superior strength and stability, as well as its higher carbon yield. They are ideal for structural applications owing to their higher tensile and compressive strengths than pitch-based carbon fibers. Aerospace is among the leading end-users of PAN-based carbon fiber.

Asia Pacific has the highest market share in the global carbon fiber market,, both in terms of revenue and volume. The booming demand for carbon fibers is primarily driven by China's efforts to achieve a green economy, involving the goal of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. Chinese manufacturers hold a significant competitive advantage, primarily due to lower production costs, posing challenges for players in North America, Europe, and Japan as they struggle to compete on cost with Chinese suppliers.

Market leaders include:



A&P TECHNOLOGY INC.

DOWAKSA

FORMOSA PLASTICS CORP.

HEXCEL CORP.

HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS

JIANGSU HENGSHEN CO. LTD.

JILIN CHEMICAL FIBER GROUP CO. LTD.

KUREHA CORP.

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORP.

NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER CO. LTD.

SGL CARBON

SYENSQO

TEIJIN LTD.

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

UMATEX ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER CO. LTD.

