Embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.
About embecta
embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
| Contacts:
|
| Media
Christian Glazar
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
908-821-6922
Contact Media Relations
| Investors
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547
Contact IR
|
