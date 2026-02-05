Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend


2026-02-05 06:01:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:
Media
Christian Glazar
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
908-821-6922
Contact Media Relations		 Investors
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547
Contact IR

MENAFN05022026004107003653ID1110699785



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search