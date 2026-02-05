Trillion-Yuan Innovation Hub Empowers Growth, SIXUNITED Targets RMB 10 Billion Revenue And 15 Million AI Terminals By 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Sixth Session of the Eighth People's Congress of Nanshan District, Shenzhen, officially announced that Nanshan has become China's first district-level jurisdiction to surpass RMB 1 trillion in GDP. Against this backdrop, on February 1, 2026,, deeply rooted in Nanshan, hosted itsat the Qianhai Conference Center.

At the event, SIXUNITED formally unveiled its dual strategic targets for 2026: RMB 10 billion in annual revenue and shipments of 15 million AI terminals. Leveraging 18 years of continuous technological evolution, the innovation-driven ecosystem of Nanshan, and deep collaboration with core partners such as Intel, SIXUNITED is accelerating its advance into the global first tier of AI terminals and intelligent solutions providers, marking the start of a new phase of large-scale AI commercialization.









Nanshan's Trillion-Yuan Economy Attracts Innovation, Precisely Empowering the AI Ecosystem

As a core hub for technological innovation and advanced manufacturing in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, Nanshan District surpassed RMB 1 trillion in GDP in 2025, ranking among China's leading regions in economic vitality and innovation density. The district is now home to more than 1,000 AI enterprises above designated size and over 200 upstream and downstream ecosystem partners, forming a complete industrial chain spanning algorithms, chips, terminals, and applications.

Within this“tropical rainforest-style” innovation environment-where large enterprises anchor the ecosystem, SMEs scale rapidly, and innovative startups pioneer breakthroughs-SIXUNITED has achieved a leap from an industry participant to an ecosystem-driven enterprise.

The 18th Anniversary Gala served not only as a moment to reflect on SIXUNITED's growth and express gratitude to partners, but also as a key platform to showcase Nanshan's AI industry strength and signal the company's strategic upgrade. Nearly 2,000 attendees, including government representatives from multiple regions, Intel senior executives, the President of the Shenzhen Artificial Intelligence Industry Association, global customers, supply-chain partners, and mainstream media, gathered to witness SIXUNITED's transformation and explore new paths for collaborative and win-win development in the AI terminal industry.

Officials from Nanshan District noted that the region will continue to support AI enterprises through comprehensive policies, including a RMB 3 billion AI fund cluster, the“Model Power Camp” AI ecosystem community, and the“15-minute innovation circle”, helping companies break through core technologies and scale industrialization.













Clear 2026 Strategy Execution: Technology, Ecosystem, and Global Synergy

Focusing on the critical growth milestone of 2026, business leaders from marketing, product, system manufacturing, supply chain, and tablet divisions outlined the execution roadmap for the 15 million AI terminal shipment target.

Global market strategy: Continued localization in key volume markets such as North America, Europe, and China, while accelerating expansion into high-growth regions including the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Product strategy: Strengthening on-device AI capabilities and compute optimization; consolidating the core triangle of notebooks, all-in-one PCs, and mini PCs; scaling growth products such as tablets and desktops; and building competitive moats in AI servers and AI workstations.

Supply chain strategy: Deepening collaboration with global partners such as Intel, while advancing coordination with domestic supply chains to create a resilient and open global industrial system.

Supported by seven global R&D centers and seven intelligent manufacturing bases, SIXUNITED's annual production capacity is precisely aligned with global market demand, fully underpinning the 15 million unit shipment goal.

