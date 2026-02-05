Ministry: Just Energy Transition Key To Restructuring Labor Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) -- The just energy transition represents a national project to restructure the economy and the labor market based on sustainability, equity, and competitiveness, from the perspective of the Ministry of Labor, said Secretary General of the Ministry of Labor, Abdul Halim Dougan.He said that a just transition is not measured solely by the volume of clean energy produced, but by its ability to improve living conditions, protect workers, provide decent employment opportunities, and support balanced development across all governorates, emphasizing that it should be a unifying national opportunity rather than a social or economic burden.Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Just Energy Transition Project in Jordan, Dougan emphasized that the Ministry of Labor plays a pivotal role in leading the social dimension of the energy transition by managing its impact on the labor market and ensuring that it contributes to job creation rather than job losses.He explained that the Ministry's role includes developing active labor market policies, such as reskilling and upskilling workers, modernizing vocational and technical training programs, anticipating future skills gaps, and encouraging the creation of decent jobs in green sectors. Accordingly, investment in training and capacity building is considered a national priority to ensure the success of the energy transition and its long-term social sustainability.Dougan noted that the National Employment Program implemented by the Ministry of Labor has employed 4,289 beneficiaries in green or environmentally related jobs, contributing to the achievement of national climate change and sustainability objectives within the framework of the Economic Modernization Vision.He also pointed out that the Vocational Training Corporation has achieved a regional and national milestone by establishing the region's first Center of Excellence for Renewable Energy in 2014.The center serves as a cornerstone for advanced technical training in Ma'an Governorate, with a focus on increasing female participation to enhance women's involvement in technical and vocational sectors. This initiative has since expanded to include a broad network of training centers in Amman, Zarqa, Salt, Mafraq, Karak, Tafilah, and Ma'an.