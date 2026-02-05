403
Maxwell Email Suggests Photo of Prince Andrew with Giuffre Is Authentic
(MENAFN) An email that appears to originate from Ghislaine Maxwell seems to confirm the authenticity of a photograph showing Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with his arm around Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse.
The former royal, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, previously questioned whether the image was altered and claimed he had never met Giuffre.
The message, included in the latest release of the Epstein files, was headed "draft statement" and sent in 2015 by a sender identified as "G Maxwell" to Jeffrey Epstein. It stated, "In 2001 I was in London when [redacted] met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family."
Giuffre’s family, who confirmed she passed away in 2025, told reporters that the email provided long-awaited vindication. Her brother, Sky Roberts, said, "It truly does vindicate Virginia... she was not lying this entire time." He added, "It's a moment where we're really proud of our sister."
The email also noted that Maxwell was unaware of "anything improper" occurring at her residence. While the recipient’s name was redacted in the public release, the context suggests Maxwell was referencing Giuffre.
Giuffre, a well-known accuser of Epstein and Maxwell, alleged that Mountbatten-Windsor had sexual encounters with her three times while she was a teenager. He has denied these claims and reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022, which contained no admission of liability or apology.
Previous documents, including a July 2011 email from Epstein released by US congressional Democrats, had also appeared to corroborate the photograph.
