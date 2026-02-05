403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says NATO Troop Deployment to Ukraine Poses Security Threat
(MENAFN) Russia has warned that it would consider the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine a direct threat to its security, according to Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin.
Kelin rejected proposals by the so-called ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to send foreign ‘peacekeepers’ to Ukraine following a potential ceasefire with Russia. He said in an interview aired Wednesday on TV channel, “We will not allow [the deployment] of any NATO member state’s troops on the territory of Ukraine because it will be another line of attack against Russia. We understand that Ukraine wants guarantees. We also need guarantees.”
The ambassador emphasized that the presence of foreign forces in Ukraine would be unacceptable. Responding to reports that Kyiv and its European backers had agreed to station Western troops in the event of a ceasefire violation, Kelin stated that such plans are “dead.”
He clarified that Russia is aiming for a comprehensive peace agreement with Ukraine rather than an immediate, unconditional ceasefire. Kelin added that rebuilding trust and normalizing relations between Russia and Western countries would help prevent further conflict. “There are positive and negative security guarantees. If you send troops, this is one thing. But many agreements that end conflicts [are based] on political guarantees, legal guarantees. The best would be a good relationship between the United States and Russia, between European countries and Russia, including London.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Ukraine’s cooperation with NATO and its aspirations to join the US-led alliance as key drivers of the conflict. Moscow has repeatedly warned that any Western forces deployed in Ukraine would be treated as legitimate military targets.
Kelin rejected proposals by the so-called ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to send foreign ‘peacekeepers’ to Ukraine following a potential ceasefire with Russia. He said in an interview aired Wednesday on TV channel, “We will not allow [the deployment] of any NATO member state’s troops on the territory of Ukraine because it will be another line of attack against Russia. We understand that Ukraine wants guarantees. We also need guarantees.”
The ambassador emphasized that the presence of foreign forces in Ukraine would be unacceptable. Responding to reports that Kyiv and its European backers had agreed to station Western troops in the event of a ceasefire violation, Kelin stated that such plans are “dead.”
He clarified that Russia is aiming for a comprehensive peace agreement with Ukraine rather than an immediate, unconditional ceasefire. Kelin added that rebuilding trust and normalizing relations between Russia and Western countries would help prevent further conflict. “There are positive and negative security guarantees. If you send troops, this is one thing. But many agreements that end conflicts [are based] on political guarantees, legal guarantees. The best would be a good relationship between the United States and Russia, between European countries and Russia, including London.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Ukraine’s cooperation with NATO and its aspirations to join the US-led alliance as key drivers of the conflict. Moscow has repeatedly warned that any Western forces deployed in Ukraine would be treated as legitimate military targets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment