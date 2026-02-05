Prince Sultan University And Ruder Finn Celebrate Completion Of The First Edition Of The Executive Training Program (ETP...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Prince Sultan University and Ruder Finn, a global integrated communications agency, have concluded the inaugural edition of the Ruder Finn Executive Training Program in Saudi Arabia with a closing ceremony highlighting the strength of emerging Saudi communications talent. The event marked the announcement of the winning capstone team, which has been offered full‐time positions at Ruder Finn upon graduation, alongside internship opportunities for the two runner‐up teams.

Launched on 7 January 2026, the Executive Training Program builds on nearly 50 years of Ruder Finn's training track record in North America and other key global markets. Designed to equip the next generation of Saudi public relations and communications professionals with future‐ready skills in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the intensive three‐week program combined interactive workshops and hands‐on project work tailored to the Saudi market.

To mark the end of the program, students were tasked with a capstone brief that required them to design an integrated communications campaign for a Saudi‐relevant scenario, applying what they had learned. All teams submitted their final projects for review, after which a judging panel of senior Ruder Finn leaders shortlisted the top three submissions.

During the closing ceremony on 31 January, the three finalist teams presented their campaigns in person to the judges, showcasing their audience insight, creativity, strategic thinking, and ability to adapt global best practices to local culture and market dynamics. Following deliberations, one team was selected as the overall winner and has been offered full‐time roles at Ruder Finn Saudi Arabia after graduation. The two runner‐up teams have been awarded internship opportunities with the agency.

Commenting on the completion of the program, Sophie Simpson, Managing Director of Ruder Finn MENA, said:“Our partnership with Prince Sultan University was never meant to be just another item on a training calendar. Seeing these students take on a real brief, defend their thinking, and sharpen their campaigns in front of a judging panel has been genuinely energizing. Their capstone work showed a real feel for Saudi audiences and a strong instinct for building thoughtful, culturally grounded communications. We're delighted to be welcoming the winning team as future colleagues, and equally pleased to open our doors to the runner‐up teams through internships.”

