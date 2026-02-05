403
SADAFCO recognized by MODON among top five factories in Jeddah Industrial City for safety excellence
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) [Jeddah، Saudi Arabia – 4 January 2026] - SADAFCO has been recognized by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) as one of the top five factories in Jeddah Industrial City for excellence in implementing workplace safety standards.
The recognition reinforces SADAFCO’s commitment to building a strong safety culture across its operations, where people, process discipline, and preventive practices are embedded into daily performance. It also reflects the company’s broader focus on operational excellence and responsible manufacturing, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition for a safe, high-performing industrial sector.
SADAFCO’s approach to workplace safety is built on clear governance, ongoing employee training, proactive risk assessment, and continuous site-level improvement, supported by regular reviews to sustain best-in-class standards across production, logistics, and warehousing environments.
Commenting on the recognition, Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO said, “This recognition from MODON is a proud milestone for our teams. Safety is not a target we reach, it’s a mindset we protect every day. We remain committed to raising the bar across our sites while strengthening operational performance and sustainability outcomes that support the Kingdom’s industrial priorities.”
The recognition covers SADAFCO’s operational sites in Jeddah and Makkah, reflecting consistency of standards across multiple operational sites.
