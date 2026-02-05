Nightfood Holdings Targets Hotel Automation With Robotics-As-A-Service Strategy

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Many hotels face the same common problems: too few staff members, skyrocketing operational costs, and outdated systems. Because attentive employees and operational efficiency are essential to creating a positive guest experience, visitors may not receive the care they expect and deserve.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) believes that robotics and automation can solve these pain points and is building out a whole new vertical to explore this possibility.

From providing registration and concierge services to housekeeping and room service with robots and AI, Nightfood is opening the door to a whole new world of hospitality.

“We've acquired hotels, two technology companies, and a packaging brand,” explains Ried Floco, President of Nightfood Holdings, who has 30 years of experience in the industry.

“Besides allowing us to provide hospitality, software, and other products, this foundation allows us to offer Robotics as a Service (RaaS) to other hotels.”

Common pain points in the hospitality industry

While the 21st century is on the verge of beginning its second quarter, the hospitality industry still struggles with old-fashioned systems and inefficient operations. According to a 2025 Skift Research report,“63% of hotel tech budgets are still spent on maintaining legacy systems, many of which are not AI-compatible or do not allow for complex data integration.”

In addition, many hotels face labor shortages. The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has found that“More than seven in 10 of the hotels surveyed (71%) said they had job openings they were unable to fill despite active searches.”

At the same time, inflation has increased expenses. The AHLA's 2025 State of the Industry report states that“property-level costs overall rose faster than revenue and that specific expenses associated with operations and maintenance, sales and marketing, and IT each rose nearly 5% in 2024, further intensifying a challenging hotel operations environment.”

Nightfood is reimagining the future with a solution that can solve all these problems at once: robots and automation.

Nightfood Holdings' mission

Nightfood Holdings aims for 24/7 guest satisfaction. Toward this end, they are rethinking operations from the ground up and building an entire vertical of integrated properties, products, and automated systems.

“We saw a growing need in the hospitality industry and knew we had the know-how, expertise, and resources to respond to it effectively,” Floco says.“That's why we developed TechForce Robotics – to prove that AI and robotics aren't mere science fiction. They are practical solutions to the problems the sector is facing here and now. This is a necessary evolution of the industry.”

The ground floor of Nightfood Holdings' vertical starts with actual hotels.

Nightfood Holdings' synergistic subsidiaries

Nightfood Holdings wholly owns two subsidiaries that are hotels: the Hilton Garden Inn next to Disney's Cotino Development and the Victorville Hotel in Southern California. These properties are the parent company's proving ground, where robotics and automation are being rolled out to demonstrate the possibilities.

Nightfood also fully owns TechForce Robotics, an innovative American robotics company. Its main line of robots looks like self-moving pallets and can handle heavy loads. They also drive themselves using AI navigation and can be integrated with smart elevators. In addition, they can be given their own routine schedules to follow.

“We're deploying TechForce robots in our hotels to take dirty towels and bedding to get laundered, as well as to take clean loads back to the rooms,” Floco says.“We also use them to take out the trash and restock concessions. Basically, they do the heavy lifting and carrying, so our staff doesn't have to. This cuts down on injuries and accidents, as well as freeing staff up to concentrate on customers.”

Nightfood Holdings' second wholly owned robotics company is RoboOp365, which makes robots that serve as culinary assistants.“These robots help provide room service at any time of day or night,” Floco says.“In addition to preparing the orders, they can also drive the meal right to guests' hotel room door.”

Toward that end, Nightfood Holdings also owns a food-packaging company called Carryout Supplies. This business customizes all kinds of containers for food and beverages for organizations at low wholesale prices.

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) from Nightfood Holdings

All of these subsidiaries work together synergistically to enable Nightfood Holdings to offer RaaS to other companies and organizations.“We use our hotels, robots, and custom packaging to determine best practices,” Floco says.“We then translate those insights into our Robotics as a Service (RaaS) offerings.”

RaaS provides relief to short-staffed hotels, leverages cutting-edge technology for maximum efficiency, and keeps operational expenses to a minimum. It also ensures an optimal guest experience. Whether the visitor needs fresh linens or a latte, Nightfood Holdings' robots and automation can respond immediately and competently regardless of the hour.

“We believe this is the future of travel,” Floco says.

Creating the hotels of tomorrow

Nightfood Holdings is raising the bar for the hospitality industry. Its integrated vertical isn't just innovative; it's also profitable. As a result of these advances, hotel managers can cut costs and streamline operations. Meanwhile, guests experience a whole new level of satisfaction.