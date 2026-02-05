403
Trump Says Minneapolis Incident “Should Not Have Happened”
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the deadly shootings of two protest participants in Minneapolis by federal immigration enforcement agents were unjustified.
When asked by a journalist in the Oval Office whether he believed the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good were warranted, Trump responded: “No. I don't. It should have not happened.” He described both events as “very sad” during a conversation with a news agency.
The incidents have taken place amid ongoing demonstrations opposing the operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal immigration agents in Minnesota. Protests have persisted for more than a month in response to the shootings and federal immigration enforcement actions across the state.
The deaths of Pretti, a 37 year old intensive care nurse, on January 24 and Good, a 37 year old mother of three, on January 7 sparked widespread outrage. Their killings intensified public anger, leading to calls for independent investigations and raising questions about the cooperation between federal and state authorities.
Local and national political leaders have criticized the federal response and enforcement tactics. The shootings have also fueled broader protests and heated debate over the use of force and immigration policy, making Minneapolis a focal point of national controversy.
