403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Naoma Launches Video AI Agent for Instant Product Demos - No Sales Calls Required
(MENAFNEditorial) A sales tech provider Naoma announced the launch of the first AI video sales agent that runs instant personalized demo calls, with no sales representative required.
With an average B2B company taking 1 day, 5 hours, and 17 minutes to respond to a demo request, Naoma reduces that wait time to about 10 seconds, allowing prospects to engage with a product immediately. The AI agent guides users through a live product experience, answers questions by voice, adapts the demo in real time and automatically syncs insights to a customer relationship management system.
The launch is supported by a $440,000 pre-seed round, led by ULTRA VC, with participation from Sparkle Ventures, and a group of angel investors. The funding will be used to support product development and customer acquisition.
“Our research shows there are many areas where people would rather get immediate help from AI than wait hours for human assistance,” said Nikita Yuriev, managing partner of ULTRA VC. “Naoma lets customers explore a product instantly, on their own terms. And it’s genuinely fun to use.”
Users interact with the brand through voice and video avatars, including Naoma’s digital persona, a set of characters, or branded mascot. The agent can handle multilingual conversations, follow a structured demo flow, respond to spontaneous questions and personalize the presentation based on real-time qualification.
According to industry data, up to 98% of B2B website visitors never reach a demo. One of the major reasons is that 61% of customers prefer instant, self-serve demos over waiting for a sales person.
The AI agent is embedded directly into a company’s product, website or email outreach messages, allowing it to launch an instant demo at any stage of the sales funnel. Unlike pre-recorded demos or scripted walkthroughs, Naoma’s agent dynamically adapts its presentation and continues the conversation inside a real product environment - without redirecting users to external tools or video calls.
“Sales teams are losing most of their funnel before a human ever speaks to a buyer,” said Dmitry Zakharov, CEO and co-founder of Naoma. “Naoma replaces the slow and inconsistent demo process with an AI agent that makes it instantly and fun at the peak of the customers’ interest.”
The resulting AI agent combines product knowledge, sales logic and CRM integration, enabling it to run demos and close deals autonomously. Naoma has already completed its first sales without human involvement.
With an average B2B company taking 1 day, 5 hours, and 17 minutes to respond to a demo request, Naoma reduces that wait time to about 10 seconds, allowing prospects to engage with a product immediately. The AI agent guides users through a live product experience, answers questions by voice, adapts the demo in real time and automatically syncs insights to a customer relationship management system.
The launch is supported by a $440,000 pre-seed round, led by ULTRA VC, with participation from Sparkle Ventures, and a group of angel investors. The funding will be used to support product development and customer acquisition.
“Our research shows there are many areas where people would rather get immediate help from AI than wait hours for human assistance,” said Nikita Yuriev, managing partner of ULTRA VC. “Naoma lets customers explore a product instantly, on their own terms. And it’s genuinely fun to use.”
Users interact with the brand through voice and video avatars, including Naoma’s digital persona, a set of characters, or branded mascot. The agent can handle multilingual conversations, follow a structured demo flow, respond to spontaneous questions and personalize the presentation based on real-time qualification.
According to industry data, up to 98% of B2B website visitors never reach a demo. One of the major reasons is that 61% of customers prefer instant, self-serve demos over waiting for a sales person.
The AI agent is embedded directly into a company’s product, website or email outreach messages, allowing it to launch an instant demo at any stage of the sales funnel. Unlike pre-recorded demos or scripted walkthroughs, Naoma’s agent dynamically adapts its presentation and continues the conversation inside a real product environment - without redirecting users to external tools or video calls.
“Sales teams are losing most of their funnel before a human ever speaks to a buyer,” said Dmitry Zakharov, CEO and co-founder of Naoma. “Naoma replaces the slow and inconsistent demo process with an AI agent that makes it instantly and fun at the peak of the customers’ interest.”
The resulting AI agent combines product knowledge, sales logic and CRM integration, enabling it to run demos and close deals autonomously. Naoma has already completed its first sales without human involvement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment