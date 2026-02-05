New Earth Resources Announces Plans For Airborne Geophysics Surveys On Its Red Wine Rare Earth Elements Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(CSE: EATH) (“or the“) is pleased to announce that it has commenced planning for a series of airborne geophysics surveys as an important part of the preliminary exploration program at its Red Wine Rare Earth Elements (REE) project (the“”), located in east Newfoundland and Labrador.

The planned airborne geophysics surveys have been designed using efficient 50 metre flight lines (Fig 1) to collect information from geological characteristics along with radioactive elements (U & Th) anomalies.

The Company intends on undertaking a magnetic survey designed to collect information regarding geological characteristics including structural and lithological features combined with a radiometric survey to collect any possible correlation between radioactive elements including uranium and thorium anomalies and the REE target mineralization.

-p alt="A map of the southern region AI-generated content may be incorrect." height="491" src="" width="491" />Figure 1 – South Claim of the Red Wine Property and Significant Mining and Mineral Occurrences within the Property along with Airborne Geophysics Surveys Flight LinesPlease click here to view image

“This exploration program underscores our commitment to advancing the Red Wine Project through methodical, data-driven approaches", said Lawrence Hay, CEO of New Earth.“By building on historic data and integrating modern techniques, we aim to uncover the full REE potential of this promising district.”

The Project

The Project, covering approximately 1,575 hectares, is located in the Central Mineral Belt (CMB) of Labrador and underlain predominately by the Red Wine Complex lithologies, including peralkaline volcanic, porphyritic rocks, and peralkaline and alkaline plutonic rocks. These formations have a high potential to host REE mineralization and have been the target for REE, zirconium, niobium, and yttrium exploration programs carried out over past decades dating back to the 1970s.

The Project sits within the broader Red Wine Intrusive Suite, including peralkaline granites and syenites as a part of the North and South Red Wine Plutons, with a documented history of REE-bearing minerals. Historic programs have revealed multiple discoveries for REE and associated commodities in the district-including Two Tom (Nb, Be, REE), North Red Wine (U, Zr), Partridge River (Th), and Mann (Nb, Zr, Th)-that are geologically correlated with Playfair discoveries within the Red Wine Project.

-p alt="A map of the northern and southern regions of the red wine property and the surrounding mineral AI-generated content may be incorrect." height="456" src="" width="506" />

Figure 2 - Red Wine Property and Surrounding Mineral Occurrences Illustrated with Geological Features

Please click here to view image

Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports respecting the Project were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ), or contact the Company by email at ....

On Behalf of the Board of Directors "Lawrence Hay" President and CEO Tel: 778.317.8754 Email: ....

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

.